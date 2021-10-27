Biden compromises on social spending plan to try to push bill through Congress
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
President Biden's social spending and climate bill looks different from what the president first proposed, but he is compromising on some issues to try to get the bill passed. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and National Journal columnist Josh Kraushaar join CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.