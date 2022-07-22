Biden condemns attack on GOP candidate Lee Zeldin at campaign event

President Joe Biden denounced the attack on Republican Representative Lee Zeldin after a man attempted to stab the GOP nominee for governor of New York.

Mr Biden, who is currently in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, condemned the incident in a statement on Friday.

“I’ve said before, violence has absolutely no place in our society or our politics,” he said. “I am especially grateful for the courage of those who immediately intervened, and that he is unharmed and was able to continue his speech. I also want to thank the law enforcement officers who quickly took action and are investigating this attack that defies our fundamental democratic values.”

An apparently armed man attempted to stab the Republican congressmen at a campaign in Fairport, New York, on Thursday.

“Someone tried to stab me on stage during this evening’s rally, but fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him,” he tweeted that day.

The Republican congressman was addressing a crowd when an audience member interrupted him and said “OK, you’re done”, according to a video of the incident.

The man was later identified as David Jakubonis, a 43-year-old Iraq War veteran who lives in Fairport. Supporters of Mr Zeldin detained him until police arrested the man. Authorities found a pair of plastic brass knuckles with two blades and a cat’s face on it.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s department arrested the would-be assailant and Mr Zeldin was able to finish his speech.

“All members of Team Zeldin are safe following tonight’s attack. Far more must be done to make New York safe again. This is very much getting out of hand in this state,” a campaign statement said. “Unfortunately, Congressman Zeldin is just the latest New Yorker whose life has been affected by the out of control crime and violence in New York. This needs to stop!”