Biden condemns attack on GOP Rep. Zeldin at campaign event

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brett Samuels
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lee Zeldin
    American politician

President Biden on Friday condemned an attempted attack on GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin (N.Y.) a night earlier during a campaign event for Zeldin’s gubernatorial campaign, when a man carrying a sharp object confronted Zeldin on stage.

“I condemn the attack on Congressman Zeldin in the strongest terms,” Biden said in a statement. “As I’ve said before, violence has absolutely no place in our society or our politics. I am especially grateful for the courage of those who immediately intervened, and that he is unharmed and was able to continue his speech.

“I also want to thank the law enforcement officers who quickly took action and are investigating this attack that defies our fundamental democratic values,” Biden added.

The president tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and has been working remotely while in isolation.

Zeldin was holding a rally in Monroe County near Rochester, N.Y., when a man who appeared to be holding a blade approached Zeldin on stage. Photos and videos show Zeldin was able to grab the man’s wrist before others jumped on stage to restrain him. The congressman was unharmed in the attempted attack.

David Jakubonis was charged with attempted assault in the second degree, a felony. He was arraigned on Wednesday night and released on his own recognizance, according to the Monroe County sheriff’s office.

“After being charged with a felony for last night’s attack, the man who tried to stab me was instantly released back onto the street due to New York’s insane cashless bail law. We MUST repeal cashless bail in New York!” Zeldin tweeted on Friday.

Zeldin won the Republican primary last month and will take on New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) in November’s general election.

Political violence has been on the rise in the U.S. in recent years, culminating in the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • We Can Regulate Social Media Without Censorship. Here's How

    Is it wise to try to regulate social media platforms? Before 2016, online regulation was pretty low on the political agenda. Today powerful voices on the right also argue for regulation, to stop platforms “censoring” conservative voices.

  • N.Y. gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin attacked at campaign event

    Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., was attacked at a campaign event in a Rochester suburb on Thursday night.

  • Video: Orlando International Airport spotlights impact of Biden's infrastructure bill

    The conference highlighted President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill.

  • Here are the key takeaways from the JoCo DA’s report on the Olathe East shooting

    A report released Friday provides details of the guns used in the shooting and the likelihood that the school resource officer shot the assistant principal.

  • DOJ to investigate illegal dumping complaints against city of Houston

    The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday announced an environmental justice investigation into reports of illegal dumping by the city of Houston in predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods. The investigation concerns a complaint that the city may be in violation of Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of…

  • Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally

    A man has been charged with attempted assault after brandishing a sharp object and attacking U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in western New York. The incident happened Thursday as Zeldin, who is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul this November, was addressing a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in the town of Perinton, outside Rochester.

  • Rep. Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at campaign event near Rochester

    A man attempted to stab Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor of New York, as he delivered a campaign speech near Rochester on Thursday night, according to his campaign and video from the event. Zeldin, a 42-year-old lawmaker who represents a Long Island district, grabbed the assailant’s wrist, and others present restrained the man before authorities took him into custody, said ...

  • Congress Must Ensure Biden’s COVID Paxlovid Treatment Remains Available to All

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyPresident Biden’s COVID diagnosis on Thursday is a reminder that not only is the virus an ever-present risk but also that we are in the midst of a surge of two extraordinarily transmissible variants.Biden has just returned from a short trip to the Middle East and a quick day trip to New England. Despite his team’s best efforts, he has clearly been exposed to someone infected with COVID.The fact that Biden is 79-years-old puts him at a hi

  • Court shut down results in plea bargain in molestation case

    COVID-19 court close down results in plea bargain in molestation case

  • Freed from San Quentin and facing deportation, a prison activist seeks Newsom's pardon

    After a lifetime in the U.S., a Cambodian-born parolee faces imminent expulsion unless California’s governor grants him clemency.

  • Bannon Is Ringmaster in a ‘Political Circus’ on Courthouse Steps

    (Bloomberg) -- Steve Bannon’s defense team was advised by a judge to not make a “political circus” out of his criminal contempt trial for refusing to cooperate with the House committee probing the Capitol riot.Most Read from BloombergThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeWorld’s Fr

  • Jan. 6 recap: What the 8 summer public hearings of the House select committee have revealed about the insurrection at the Capitol

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has over several weeks been building a case against former President Donald Trump in a series of televised hearings. The members and select committee staff have presented evidence that the Republican former president and his supporters were well aware that Trump had lost the 2020 presidential election, but pushed false election-fraud claims anyway, and in doing so helped incite the riot at the Capitol complex while Congress was meeting to certify Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Witnesses including Trump’s top advisers and family members, as well as former White House staffers, election workers and legal experts, have given some eyebrow-raising testimony.

  • Newsom runs ads in Texas newspapers hitting Abbott on guns, abortion

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is running an ad in three Texas newspapers criticizing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for his record on guns and abortion. The effort comes after Newsom ran television ads in Florida criticizing that state’s GOP governor, Ron DeSantis. The ads have fed suggestions that Newsom could run for president in…

  • Dollar slips after dismal U.S. data

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar slipped against a basket of currencies on Friday, after data showed U.S. business activity contracted for the first time in nearly two years in July as a sharp slowdown in the service sector outweighed continued modest growth in manufacturing. S&P Global on Friday said its preliminary - or "flash" - U.S. Composite PMI Output Index had tumbled far more than expected to 47.5 this month from a final reading of 52.3 in June. With a reading below 50 indicating business activity had contracted, it is a development likely to feed into a vocal debate over whether the U.S. economy is back in - or near - a recession after rebounding sharply from the downturn in early 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger upset Colbert crew was spared

    Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger is upset that the District of Columbia didn't prosecute the nine Stephen Colbert staffers who allegedly trespassed in the Capitol.

  • Five questions left for Mississippi State football, Mike Leach after SEC Media Days

    Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach answered plenty of questions at SEC Media Days. Which ones are left to be answered in preseason practices?

  • Judge allows subpoenas against Georgia Republicans in Trump fake elector probe

    A judge on Thursday refused to quash subpoenas for 11 fake electors identified as targets in a probe in Georgia in alleged attempts by former U.S. President Donald Trump and his supporters to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Georgia Republicans who were accused of playing a role in Trump's alleged efforts had asked the judge to throw out subpoenas issued for upcoming hearings, describing the subpoenas as "unreasonable and oppressive." Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled on Thursday the 11 fake electors could not be excused from appearing to testify.

  • Republican files complaint against PAC promoting Kari Lake campaign, says finance form masks its donors

    A Republican consultant filed a complaint against a political action committee that has spent $2.1 million to promote Kari Lake's campaign.

  • Lee Zeldin, GOP candidate for NY governor, attacked during campaign speech near Rochester

    David G. Jakubonis, 43, was charged with attempted assault and released on his own recognizance in the attack on GOP gubernatorial hopeful Lee Zeldin.

  • Body found in wrecked car during search for missing woman, Columbia police say

    A woman wearing medical scrubs was found deceased in a crashed car in Georgia, police said. The missing woman was last seen in the same car wearing a matching outfit.