Biden condemns Buffalo mass shooting, says ‘we must work together to address the hate’

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Sunday that the public must work together to address the "hate that remains a stain on the soul of America" after a weekend mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., left 10 people dead and three others wounded.

"A lone gunman, armed with weapons of war and a hate-filled soul, shot and killed 10 innocent people in cold blood at a grocery store on Saturday afternoon," Biden said as he began speaking at the 41st Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service outside the U.S. Capitol.

Biden said he's been receiving updates from his White House team, who have been in touch with the Justice Department. The DOJ has already said that it's investigating the matter as a hate crime, "a racially motivated act of white supremacy and violent extremism," the president said.

"Our hearts are heavy once again, but our resolve must never ever waver," he added.

An 18-year-old white man allegedly shot 13 people, including 11 Black people, at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo Saturday.

The suspect, who was taken into custody and arraigned on one count of murder in the first degree, had allegedly written a manifesto, that contained plans to attack Black people and repeatedly cited the "great replacement theory” — the false idea that a cabal is attempting to replace white Americans with nonwhite people through immigration, interracial marriage, and eventually, violence.

Far-right conspiracy theorists have used the theory to attack minority groups.

Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday that the shooting clearly shows there is an “epidemic of hate across our country that has been evidenced by acts of violence and intolerance.”

“We must call it out and condemn it,” she said in a statement. “Racially-motivated hate crimes or acts of violent extremism are harms against all of us, and we must do everything we can to ensure that our communities are safe from such acts.”

Story continues

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said that Democrats have repeatedly taken action in Congress to try to reduce gun violence, adding that the chamber will continue to consider measures to boost efforts to fight domestic terrorism.

She also accused social media and television networks of advancing hatred across the nation.

“Another community has been shattered by the horrors of gun violence and the scourge of bigotry, fueled by rampant hatred spreading on social media and on leading television networks — as we have tragically seen in El Paso, Charleston and countless more communities,” Pelosi said. “While authorities continue to investigate this unconscionable attack as an act of hate, let me make crystal clear: domestic terror has no place in America.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat and native of Buffalo, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday that she wants internet companies to be held accountable when they allow people to post extremist content online.

The gunman on Saturday had livestreamed the mass shooting.

“The fact that platforms are willing to share this information, allow it to be posted, a manifesto that’s been out there that describes in great detail how someone wants to have an execution of individuals in a community that’s targeted because it’s the highest Black population within a geographic area, that’s all out there,” she said.

A number of lawmakers in Congress said that this type of hate has to be identified, called out and action must also be taken to reduce access to assault weapons.

Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., said in a tweet Sunday, “The regularity of these mass casualty events and the near constant threat of racist violence is unacceptable. I will continue my decades-long efforts to keep assault rifles off of our streets.”

“Angry & devastated at the racially-motivated terrorist attack in Buffalo last night,” tweeted Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich. “Make no mistake: this was an attack on the Black community. We need to call out this hate directly.”

In a tweet Sunday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., condemned Fox News host Tucker Carlson for pushing "racist conspiracies like 'the great replacement.'

"He knows the risks," Schiff wrote. "He knows some view his vile hate as a call to arms."