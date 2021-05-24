Biden condemns 'despicable' attacks on Jewish community 'at home and abroad'

Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
President Biden on Monday condemned "recent attacks on the Jewish community" both in the United States and abroad, calling them "despicable."

The statement comes amid reports of an uptick in violence against Jewish people around the world. The alleged incidents, some of which have been captured on video, are seemingly related to the fighting that broke out between Israel and Hamas earlier this month.

Biden, who has been pressured by some progressive Democrats to take a harsher stance against the Israeli government, was also urged by major Jewish groups in the U.S. to call out acts of anti-Semitism last week.

Israeli officials, including Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Gilad Erdan, the country's ambassador to the U.S., tweeted their appreciation of Biden's statement.

