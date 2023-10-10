Biden condemns Hamas “brutality,” affirms support for Israel
During a speech at the White House on Tuesday, President Biden compared the Hamas attack on Israeli civilians with “the worst rampages of ISIS” and affirmed U.S. support for Israel.
The State Department said roughly 20 Americans are still missing following the attack on Saturday.
President Biden condemned Hamas’s attacks, which have killed at least 11 American citizens, calling it an “unprecedented and appalling assault.” U.S. military ships have moved closer to the eastern Mediterranean in response to the recent escalation.
Several groups of hacktivists have targeted Israeli websites with floods of malicious traffic following a surprise land, sea and air attack launched against Israel by militant group Hamas on Saturday, which prompted Israel to declare war and retaliate. Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported Monday that since Saturday morning its website was down “due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us.” 🔴 The Jerusalem Post is currently experiencing downtime due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us since yesterday morning.
The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise raid into Israel over the weekend, killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands more that was likened to 9/11.
The International Monetary Fund warned of downside risks to economic growth, including the conflict in the Middle East, a slowdown in China, and climate change.
For acclaimed cellist Maya Beiser, the weekend attacks in Israel by Hamas militants struck a personal chord.
Twitter has modified its policy on newsworthy content to allow more posts that would usually break its rules to remain on the platform. The company made the change amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Families of missing U.S. citizens in Israel said they have had “zero communication” from the Israeli government and U.S. government with no new information or insight about a plan for moving forward.
