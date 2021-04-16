Biden condemns ‘stain’ of gun violence in wake of Indiana mass shooting

(Independent)

President Joe Biden has echoed his demands to Congress to pass gun control legislation in the wake of another mass shooting and the deaths of eight people fatally shot at a FedEx facility in Indiana on Thursday night.

“Last night and into the morning in Indianapolis, yet again families had to wait to hear word about the fate of their loved ones,” he said. “What a cruel wait and fate that has become too normal and happens every day somewhere in our nation.”

In a statement on Friday, the president condemned the “epidemic” of gun violence in the US following the killings, just one week after his administration issued a series of executive actions with the Justice Department to curb the proliferation of certain firearms.

“But we should not accept it,” he said. “We must act.”

He added: “Too many Americans are dying every single day from gun violence. It stains our character and pierces the very soul of our nation.”

The shooting in Indiana is among nearly 150 mass shootings in 2021, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Eight people were killed and several others were wounded at a shooting at a FedEx facility. Police on Friday morning did not announce a suspect, who police believe fatally shot himself at the scene.

“Yet again we have families in our country who are grieving because of the loss of their family members” over gun violence, Vice President Kamala Harris said at the White House on Friday. “There is no question that this violence must end and we are thinking of the families that lost their loved ones.”

