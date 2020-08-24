Biden condemns 'systemic racism' in Wisconsin shooting of unarmed black man as Trump stays silent

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has reacted to the shooting in Wisconsin of an unarmed black man by condemning the "systemic racism" seen across America in police departments.

In a statement released on Monday, Mr Biden implored for the Kenosha Police Department officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake to face accountability for their actions.

"And this morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another black American is a victim of excessive force," he said. "This calls for an immediate, full and transparent investigation and the officers must be held accountable."

