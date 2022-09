Associated Press

Iran sent a written response early Friday in negotiations over a final draft of a roadmap for parties to return to its tattered nuclear deal with world powers, though the U.S. cast doubt on Tehran's offer. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a statement that “the sent text has a constructive approach with the aim of finalizing the negotiations.” Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all matters of state in the country's Shiite theocracy, largely has been silent in recent weeks on the negotiations.