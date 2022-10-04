Biden Confirms He'll Run For President Again In 2024: Report

President Joe Biden reportedly told the Rev. Al Sharpton he is going to run for reelection in 2024, an official of Sharpton’s National Action Network told NBC News on Monday.

Biden, 79, made the remark while posing for a photograph last month at the White House with Sharpton, who is also an MSNBC host, according to the National Action Network official.

“I’m going to do it again,” Biden reportedly said while standing with Sharpton, confirming reports from Biden allies who’ve said he will run again.

Biden made the remark after Sharpton reminded him about a conversation the two had a few months before Biden declared his 2020 candidacy, when Biden was seeking Sharpton’s endorsement, the official said.

Though a summer survey showed Democrats would prefer a different candidate in 2024, with many citing Biden’s age and job performance, the party establishment is prepared to stand behind Biden.

“Biden’s the one that can say I already slayed that dragon and I’ll slay him again,” presidential historian Douglas Brinkley told Business Insider last month, echoing comments several Democrats in Congress have made.

That so-called dragon would be Donald Trump, who’s repeatedly teased another run in 2024 after losing the presidency to Biden in 2020.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...