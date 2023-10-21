Biden confirms humanitarian aid has arrived in Gaza

President Biden confirmed on Saturday that humanitarian aid had arrived in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian military group Hamas.

In a statement, Biden thanked Egyptian President Al-Sisi, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and the United Nations (U.N.) for their coordination in moving the aid through the Rafah border.

“Today, the first convoy of humanitarian assistance since Hamas’s October 7 terrorist attack on Israel crossed the border into Gaza and reached Palestinians in need,” he said. “The opening of this essential supply route was the result of days of diplomatic engagement at the highest levels.”

According to the U.N. 20 trucks crossed into Gaza to begin delivering humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza after nearly a full day of delays.

Biden traveled to Israel this past week to meet with Israeli officials. While in Tel Aviv, he announced a deal that would provide $100 million in aid to the Gaza Strip.

“The United States remains committed to ensuring that civilians in Gaza will continue to have access to food, water, medical care, and other assistance, without diversion by Hamas,” Biden’s wrote Saturday. “We will continue to work with all parties to keep the Rafah crossing in operation to enable the continued movement of aid that is imperative to the welfare of the people of Gaza, and to continue working to protect civilians, consistent with obligations under international humanitarian law.”

Humanitarian aid had been stuck at Egypt’s border with Gaza in recent days, with Israel sealing off the area following the initial attacks.

Biden’s aid announcement came amid heightened pressure from world leaders about a rising humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which has been hit with many retaliatory strikes from Israel and had been largely cut off from access to food, water and medicine.

The president said he will continue to work with Egypt and Israel to help U.S. citizens and their immediate family exit Gaza, travel through Egypt and head to their final destinations.

On Friday, the Biden administration also announced that the U.S. had secured the release of two Americans taken hostage by Hamas. Biden said Qatar and Israel helped secure the release of the Americans, a mother and daughter from Illinois.

The White House said Biden spoke with Judith Raanan and her daughter, 18-year-old Natalie Raanan. He also spoke by phone with their family.

“He relayed that they will have the full support of the U.S. government as they recover from this terrible ordeal,” the White House said.



Biden said Saturday that the U.S. will work “around the clock” with Egypt and Israel to secure the return of other Americans from Gaza.

Since Hamas entered Israel in a surprise attack on Oct. 7 approximately 1,400 Israeli’s have been killed and more than 200 people taken hostage. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said responding strikes from Israel have killed nearly 4,300 Palestinians.

Netanyahu has vowed to continue airstrikes until all hostages are returned.

