Biden confirms U.S. special forces raid in Syria has killed ISIS leader
A raid in Northern Syria by U.S special forces has killed an ISIS leader. Other reports include civilian casualties, including women and children.
A raid in Northern Syria by U.S special forces has killed an ISIS leader. Other reports include civilian casualties, including women and children.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said during a Senate Republican leaders press conference Tuesday that he would oppose shortening the sentences of people who participated in the deadly Capitol riot. Why it matters: McConnell's comments come days after former President Trump suggested that he may pardon people who have been charged and sentenced for their roles in the Capitol riot if he is re-elected. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What he
Here's everything we know about the release date, the plot, and the cast of The Mandalorian Season 3.
The MSNBC anchor fired back after the Trump scion suggested "the TRUTH finally broke her!"
The anti-vaccine mandate 'Freedom Convoy' protest has spread to the US-Canada border
"When Trump goes down," Kinzinger wrote on Twitter, the "evil" will be out in the open.
Adam Kinzinger of Illinois also called the Missouri senator a self-aggrandizing "con artist.”
The former president and his lapdog from South Carolina have fallen into a familiar routine over the idea of pardoning Jan. 6 rioters
The National Archives has alerted Trump that it'll be handing over some of the former vice president's papers.
The chief justice seems to genuinely believe that the Supreme Court should be above partisanship. His own departure would be one way to show it.
Collins and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham are among a few Republicans who may vote in favor of Biden's Supreme Court nominee.
(Bloomberg) -- About a mile from a border post that marks the last Ukrainian controlled territory before Crimea, soldiers suddenly emerge from the long sea grass to check on an idling car.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutati
(Bloomberg Markets) -- For 250 hot and dusty miles, the two-lane highway cuts through central Africa, its path lined with the carcasses of trucks, buses, and minivans. But this modest road holds outsize value for global markets, connecting some of the continent’s richest mines to the rest of the world—most notably, China.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can'
Derrick Gibson, the Republican gubernatorial candidate for New York, told Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou to “Go back to China” before daring her to call him a racist in a Tweet on Monday. Gibson said the Proud Boys and others arrested for January 6th are being persecuted “the same way they did Black people during slavery.”
“I didn’t try to get in because I didn’t know what I’d do once I got there,” said Preston V. Smith of Jackson County. “There is no doubt in my mind that our president asked me to come to DC on the 6th for this military operation.”
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit back at Sen. Joe Manchin for reiterating his opposition to the centerpiece of the Democratic agenda.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's wife and influential aunt made a rare appearance in state media on Wednesday, as the ruling family has maintained a low profile during the coronavirus pandemic. Kim's wife, Ri Sol Ju, and his aunt, Kim Kyong Hui, attended an art performance at the Mansudae Art Theatre in the capital, Pyongyang, celebrating the Lunar New Year holiday, state television showed. Ri was last seen publicly on Sept. 9, when she joined her husband in visiting the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, which houses the embalmed bodies of Kim's late grandfather and father, on the anniversary of the country's founding.
Mohamed Al-Daher/ReutersThe leader of ISIS has been taken out in a bloody overnight U.S. raid in northwestern Syria, according to President Joe Biden. The battle is reported to have left several civilians dead, including six children.In a statement posted Thursday morning, Biden announced: “Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in the northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place.”He
A new court filing from the Trump family accuses New York Attorney General Letitia James of abandoning legal principals in an attempt to gain political support as she continues a three-year investigation into the family’s business practices.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Wednesday defended his stance against offering pardons to Jan. 6, 2021, defendants a day after former President Trump called him a "RINO," an acronym that means "Republican In Name Only.""I stand with the police officers who protect our streets, federal courthouses, and the United States Capitol against rioters. They deserve our respect and support and I will not second-guess the decisions they made under dire...
'When is enough enough?' Jan. 6 committee member asks Republicans after Trump's pardon pledge