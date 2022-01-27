Biden conflicts lining up after North Korea conducts 6th missile test
Fox News correspondent Alex Hogan has the latest from London on 'America Reports.'
A law professor on the panel tried to argue it would be unconstitutional for President Biden to pick a Black woman under a pledge for any other job.
One told the extremist lawmaker that she's an "embarrassment to the state of Georgia."
In a new filing, New York Attorney General Letitia James claims Trump filed a lawsuit only so he could wriggle his way out of taking a deposition.
Andrew Burton/GettyU.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg has boxed herself into a dilemma.She has kept a report on a theoretical voting machine flaw—authored by a respected computer researcher—secret since last summer, citing concerns that releasing the report would fuel conspiracy theories about voting machines and the 2020 U.S. presidential election.But her attempts at preventing conspiracy theories has fueled those theories anyway. And now, she has Georgia's top elections official, Brad Raffensbe
Documents released by New York's attorney general illustrate former President Trump's liquid assets as of 2020
University of California professor Barbara Walter said she'd have had a vastly different response to Donald Trump supporters' comments just a decade ago.
"Thank god for Joe Biden," one caller said, adding that they felt Greene was "an embarrassment to the state of Georgia" — "well, we all have our opinions," one of the show's hosts said
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics
The Fox News personalities clashed over a Republican spot questioning the president's ability to lead.
Bodycam footage shows federal contractors dropping off migrants at the Westchester County Airport last summer.
A Nebraska-based voting machine company told the Republican-hired attorney leading an investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin that it will not comply with subpoenas issued seeking a broad array of information. Attorneys for Election Systems & Software told former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in a letter dated Jan. 21 that it would not comply, calling the subpoenas issued last month a “quintessential fishing expedition.” Gableman has subpoenaed the mayors of Wisconsin's five largest cities, the state's top elections official, an immigrant rights group, ES&S and Dominion Voting Systems as part of his ongoing probe ordered after President Joe Biden narrowly defeated Donald Trump in the battleground state.
"Democrats need to focus on the struggling working class, not giving more tax breaks to the wealthy," Sanders said. Other Democrats said not so fast.
Thomas Massie tweeted that the 16th and 17th amendments were "egregious mistakes."
Trump got just five bids for her signed hat, watercolor, and NFT. They sold for the equivalent of $162,144, far below her $250,000 guide price.
It would be bitter irony if Trump, who has said so many false and hurtful things with actual malice, gets revenge on the media by seeing his Supreme Court appointees knock down a pillar of press freedoms.
Janos Kummer/Getty ImagesWith Russian troops steadily massing on the Ukraine border and a looming threat of an invasion that the White House described as “imminent,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson would have you look the other way. During the episode of his Monday show, Carlson pondered: “Why is it disloyal to side with Russia but loyal to side with Ukraine?” Three years earlier, Carlson admitted that he is rooting for Russia in its conflict with Ukraine. He said, in part: “Why do I care… what is
(Bloomberg) -- From her office across from the wind-lashed docks and idle cranes of Berdyansk Commercial Sea Port in southeastern Ukraine, new director Olga Saminina is frank about its prospects: Zero, without state support and new clients.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed:
President Biden is leading former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in two hypothetical, head-to-head match-ups for the 2024 presidential election, according to a new poll.The survey, conducted by Marquette Law School, found that 43 percent of adults nationwide would support Biden if the 2024 presidential election were held today, while 33 percent would vote for Trump in a one-on-one match-up.Sixteen percent said they would...
What seemed like political theater at the time actually violated state and federal fraud laws, according to current and former prosecutors.