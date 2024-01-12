Biden confronted by hecklers shouting 'go home' during Pennsylvania visit: 'You’re a loser'

President Biden received a hostile welcome from swing state voters in Pennsylvania during a visit to several small businesses to tout his Bidenomics economic plan.

"Go home, Joe!" one onlooker yelled as the Pennsylvania-raised president walked into a bike shop in Emmaus, Pennsylvania.

"You’re a loser!" another yelled. "Loser!"

During the president's visit, he swung by a running shoe store, bicycle shop and coffee house in the eastern Pennsylvania downtown. The president's visit comes as major companies - including Citigroup, Amazon, and Google - announced mass layoffs in recent days.

US President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Allentown Fire Training Academy in Allentown, Pennsylvania on January 12, 2024.

US President Joe Biden (C) visits South Mountain Cycle in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, on January 12, 2024.

"My name is Joe Biden and I work for the governor and the senator," the president joked as he stepped into the Nowhere Coffee Co. along with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania.

US President Joe Biden visits Nowhere Coffee shop in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, on January 12, 2024.

US President Joe Biden (C) listens as US Senator Bob Casey (D, PA) speaks during a visit to Allentown Fire Training Academy in Allentown, Pennsylvania on January 12, 2024.

Biden’s pitch on Friday was that his Bidenomics has been successful in small-town America.

At a firefighter training center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Biden pointed to recent consumer sentiment data and said that people are feeling better about the economy.

"If you notice, they're feeling much better about how the economy is doing," Biden said in response to a reporter's question. "What we haven’t done is letting them know exactly who got it changed. ... Everybody's doing better and they believe it. They know it. And it's just beginning to sink in."

In 2020, Biden won the surrounding Lehigh County with 53.2% of the vote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.





