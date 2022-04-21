Biden confuses Title 42 with mask mandate for planes, prompting clarification

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden appeared to confuse the Title 42 border policy with the federal government's mask mandate for public transit Thursday, prompting the White House to issue a statement to clarify his position.

Biden was asked by a reporter whether he's considering a delay on rescinding the Trump-era Title 42, which allows U.S. border agents to expel asylum seekers to Mexico in the name of stopping the spread of coronavirus.

But Biden answered as if he were asked about the mask mandate for planes and public transit, which a federal judge in Florida this week struck down.

"No, what I'm considering is continuing to hear from my – first of all, there's going to be an appeal by the Justice Department," Biden said after remarks he gave in the White House on the war in Ukraine.

"Because as a matter of principle, we want to be able to be in a position where if, in fact, it is strongly concluded by the scientists that we need Title 42 that we be able to do that. But there has been no decision on extending Title 42."

The White House quickly issued a statement to clarify his remarks.

"I want to clarify that, in comments at the conclusion of my remarks this morning, I was referring to the CDC’s mask mandate and there is no Department of Justice action on Title 42.”

The Biden administration Thursday appealed the court's decision on masks mandates at the request of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said it "remains necessary for the public health."

Earlier this month, Biden announced plans to rescind Title 42, a move that is expected to attract more migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border. The policy is set to end May 23. Republicans have blasted the decision and several moderate Democrats in Congress have criticized it as well.

Biden, a self-described "gaffe-machine," has a long history of misspeaking as a senator, vice president and now president. Fifteen months into his presidency, Biden has taken part in fewer interviews and press conferences than his predecessors at this same juncture in their first terms.

