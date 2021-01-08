Biden: Up to Congress on 2nd Trump impeachment

President-elect Joe Biden says it’s up to Congress whether to pursue a second impeachment of President Donald Trump. Biden agreed with Trump's decision Friday not to attend his inauguration: "It's a good thing him not showing up." (Jan. 8)

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: Look, I've thought for a long, long time that President Trump wasn't fit to hold the job. That's why I ran. And my job now in 12 days, God willing, I'll be president of the United States of America.

- But if a Democratic member of Congress were to call and ask for your advice about whether they should proceed with this, what would you tell them?

JOE BIDEN: I'd tell them that's a decision for the Congress to make. I'm focused on my job.

- Should President Trump, in your estimation, remain in office?

JOE BIDEN: I've been saying for, now, well over a year, he is not fit to serve. He's not fit to serve. He's one of the most incompetent presidents in the history of the United States of America. And so the idea that I think he shouldn't be out of office yesterday is not the issue. The question is, what happens with 14 days left to go or 30 days left to go?

And I think that 81 million people stood up and said, it's time for him to go. And the United States Senate voted 93 to 6 to confirm that we should be sworn in. We were duly elected.

So I think it's important we get on with the business getting him out of office. The quickest way that that will happen is us being sworn in on the 20th. What action happens before or after that is a judgment for the Congress to make. But that's what I am looking forward to, him leaving office.

I was told that on the way up here, the way over here, that he indicated he wasn't going to show up at the inauguration, one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on. It's a good thing I'm not showing up.