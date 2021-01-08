Biden: Up to Congress on 2nd Trump impeachment

President-elect Joe Biden says it’s up to Congress whether to pursue a second impeachment of President Donald Trump. Biden agreed with Trump's decision Friday not to attend his inauguration: "It's a good thing him not showing up." (Jan. 8)

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: Look, I've thought for a long, long time that President Trump wasn't fit to hold the job. That's why I ran. And my job now in 12 days, God willing, I'll be president of the United States of America.

- But if a Democratic member of Congress were to call and ask for your advice about whether they should proceed with this, what would you tell them?

JOE BIDEN: I'd tell them that's a decision for the Congress to make. I'm focused on my job.

- Should President Trump, in your estimation, remain in office?

JOE BIDEN: I've been saying for, now, well over a year, he is not fit to serve. He's not fit to serve. He's one of the most incompetent presidents in the history of the United States of America. And so the idea that I think he shouldn't be out of office yesterday is not the issue. The question is, what happens with 14 days left to go or 30 days left to go?

And I think that 81 million people stood up and said, it's time for him to go. And the United States Senate voted 93 to 6 to confirm that we should be sworn in. We were duly elected.

So I think it's important we get on with the business getting him out of office. The quickest way that that will happen is us being sworn in on the 20th. What action happens before or after that is a judgment for the Congress to make. But that's what I am looking forward to, him leaving office.

I was told that on the way up here, the way over here, that he indicated he wasn't going to show up at the inauguration, one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on. It's a good thing I'm not showing up.

Latest Stories

  • Some Senate Republicans are open to impeachment, but path ahead is uncertain

    House Democrats appeared likely to impeach President Trump, which would make him the first president in the nation’s history to be impeached twice.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

    A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night: an employee roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol with a company badge around his neck. Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker but said it can’t offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”

  • US group appeals for Pakistani woman jailed on blasphemy

    The U.S. religious watchdog appealed Friday for the rights of a Pakistani woman from the country’s minority Ahmadis who has been jailed on blasphemy charges, declaring her a prisoner of conscience and urging Prime Minister Imran Khan's government to immediately set her free. The statement by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said 55-year-old Ramazan Bibi was jailed last April under Pakistan's draconian blasphemy law that carries the death penalty. Under the law, anyone accused of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death if found guilty.

  • U.S. Supreme Court's Breyer in retirement spotlight after Democratic wins

    With Democrats securing control of the U.S. Senate, some liberal activists are calling for liberal Justice Stephen Breyer to make retirement plans so Democratic President-elect Joe Biden quickly can appoint a successor to the Supreme Court's oldest member. Breyer, 82, has served on the nation's top judicial body since 1994, having been appointed by a Democratic president, Bill Clinton. Republican President Donald Trump, due to leave office on Jan. 20, appointed three justices during his four-year term, moving the court rightward with a 6-3 conservative majority.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Chicago police union president: Saying riots are ‘treason’ is ‘beyond ridiculous’

    ‘They get to do what they want,’ John Catanzara said of people whose efforts left a police officer dead. John Catanzara, who was elected last May as the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, is defending the people who participated in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death of a police officer.

  • Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foils possible attacks

    Pakistan's counter-terrorism police and the country's intelligence agency raided hideouts of an outlawed Shiite militant group in the eastern Punjab province and arrested seven suspects who allegedly wanted to attack leaders of rival Sunni Muslims' groups, a spokesman said Thursday. The suspects were being directed by militant leader Mehmood Iqbal, who was hiding in a neighboring country, officials said. Authorities did not name the country but officials have previously blamed Iran for backing Shiite militants.

  • Pakistani PM asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS

    Pakistan's prime minister on Friday appealed on protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from their Hazara community, killed by the Islamic State group last week, to demands that he visit the mourners. Saying that the miners would not be buried until he visits the protesters amounts to blackmail, said Prime Minister Imran Khan. Since Sunday, hundreds of mourners have been rallying despite cold weather in Quetta, beside the coffins of the miners.

  • One of the saddest days in American history has broken Trump – and deservedly so

    January 6 was one of the saddest days in American history. A sitting President incited a mob of his supporters to attack the United States Capitol building, where the Senate and House of Representatives were meeting in the Constitutionally required joint session to count the votes of the Electoral College. Donald Trump’s clear intention in urging this act of violence against the final concluding act of the 2020 presidential election was to disrupt the counting procedure, thereby buying more time to escape the otherwise inevitable outcome of the election. This is as shameful as it gets, but it is nonetheless only one of a long series of shameful acts by Trump before, during, and after the November election. He has lied repeatedly about what happened in that election, convincing millions of decent, honest people that his opponents committed systematic fraud, in effect conning his own supporters. If there is evidence of this fraud, Trump has yet to provide it to any judicial or administrative tribunal, Federal or state. In his view, the anti-Trump conspiracy is so vast and so successful that it left behind no evidence. Either that, or his campaign had the worst team of lawyers in Anglo-American legal history. Trump’s charade promulgated the idea that Congress could overturn the duly certified results of the election from the key battleground states, enough to shift the Electoral College majority to his favour. And there was more: that somehow his Vice President, Mike Pence, would ignore the plain words of the Constitution, and impose his own outcome on the election, by deciding which state certificates of the results to count and which to ignore.

  • Indonesians divided over Bashir's release

    Some were angry, others concerned and a few even pleased. Indonesians had mixed views over the release of Islamic clerics and the suspected mastermind of the 2002 Bali bombings Abu Bakar Bashir, after he served 10 years in prison. Police say the 82-year-old was linked to the attacks which killed 202 people and wounded many others - though he was never convicted of a direct role and denied any ties. Reuters caught up with one survivor. "Abu Bakar Bashir's freedom must remain under surveillance. Basically, his freedom and his right to return home are his rights as a citizen who has served a jail sentence according to the law, but I ask that even when he is home, he must also be kept under the supervision of the authorities.” This woman lost her husband in the bombings: "I have already forgiven him. If I don't forgive, I can't live my life, because if I don't forgive, this pain will continue and will affect my life. Once again, from the start I have forgiven the perpetrators for that incident." Bashir is regarded as the spiritual leader of a jihadist network with ties to al Qaeda. And he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2014 while in jail. Indonesia's anti-terrorism agency said Bashir will undergo a deradicalization program. Bashir's son said his father would rest up at home at the Al Mukmin Islamic boarding school, where eager students awaited his arrival. Bashir founded the school in the 1970s and its graduates have been linked to militant networks and attacks.

  • A laptop belonging to Nancy Pelosi's aide was stolen during the Capitol siege, a potential cybersecurity risk

    The aide's laptop, used for presentations, was taken from a conference room, according to a tweet from Drew Hammill, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff.

  • Police chief's past sows doubts in wake of Taylor's death

    Louisville city leaders praised the former Atlanta police chief who has been hired to oversee their struggling department in the wake of Breonna Taylor's death, but some critics questioned if she was the right choice after a rocky departure from her previous job. Erika Shields was introduced this week after winning plaudits from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and a panel that unanimously selected her after a months-long search process. The panel included two Black city council members who have been instrumental in police reforms since Taylor was fatally shot by city officers in March.

  • 'Non-scalable' fence erected around Capitol building ahead of Biden's inauguration

    A "non-scalable" seven-foot fence is being erected around the US Capitol ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration as officials admitted "catastrophic" security failures had allowed rioters to breach the halls of Congress. The scenes of an angry mob swarming through the Capitol building on Wednesday alarmed security officials, who fear protesters may have become emboldened by the feeble security which enabled hundreds to surge through the seat of government. Security measures for the president-elect's swearing in ceremony, which will take place outside Congress on January 20, are being revised accordingly. Muriel Bowser, the Democrat mayor of Washington, announced on Thursday that the seven-foot, non-scalable fencing would surround the Capitol for at least the next 30 days. The Pentagon has authorised more than 6,000 National Guard troops from the District of Columbia and neighbouring states to be deployed in the city by this weekend.

  • Black woman in L.A. attacked by Trump supporters the day of Capitol siege

    ‘It’s just sad,’ said Berlinda Nibo, ‘that girls are no longer being protected nowadays, apparently.’ Los Angeles police are investigating a potential hate crime attack of a Black woman by a mob of President Donald Trump supporters Wednesday, where hundreds carried Trump flags and signs reading “Stop the Steal.” Berlinda Nibo, 25, told a local news station — one that had obtained video footage — a crowd of about 40 people began to follow and harass her after she flipped them off at a protest outside of Los Angeles City Hall, which coincided with the riotous events in Washington D.C.

  • Germany reports record COVID-19 deaths, concerns about new variant grow

    Germany reported a record 1,188 daily COVID-19 deaths on Friday, only days after further tightening a national lockdown amid fears that a more transmissible variant of the coronavirus may put additional strain on struggling hospitals. On Tuesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel and state premiers agreed to restrict non-essential travel for residents of hard-hit areas all over Germany for the first time, after a lockdown decreed in December failed to significantly reduce infection numbers. The death toll reported by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases on Friday surpassed a previous record of 1,129 registered on Dec. 30, taking the total in connection with the pandemic to 38,795.

  • It might not have looked like it, but the riot at the Capitol was all about white fear | Opinion

    So what now?

  • India apprehends Chinese soldier for transgressing border

    The Indian army said Saturday that it has apprehended a Chinese soldier in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed mountain border. An army statement said the Chinese soldier was taken into custody on Friday for transgressing into the Indian side in area South of Pangong Tso lake. Indian and Chinese soldiers often lose their way in the disputed Himalayan region.

  • Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt says Trump supporters stormed Capitol because 'they don't want to be forgotten'

    Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt says fear was at the root of Trump supporters' Wednesday attack on the Capitol and refusal to accept the election results.Since Election Day, President Trump and his allies have insisted something must have gone wrong to cost Trump re-election. They've spread false claims of fraud and insisted the 74 million people who voted for Trump had to be listened to, despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden got 7 million more votes and elections are usually decided by who gets the most votes. So on Wednesday, several thousand of those supporters took their anger out on the U.S. Capitol and the people tasked with protecting it.But as Earhardt put it on Friday's episode of Fox News' morning show, those Trump voters are just "scared" and "worried" about the future of the country. "They are confused and heartbroken that their candidate didn't win and they don't want to be forgotten," Earhardt said, with co-host Steve Doocy agreeing with her "confused" assessment.> Ainsley Earhardt: “There are 75 million people that voted for President Trump. And they are scared. They are worried about what the future of this country looks like. They are confused and heartbroken that their candidate didn't win and they don't want to be forgotten.” pic.twitter.com/OcqMYGjJtG> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2021Fear of "being forgotten" — or rather, of being "replaced" — has been a common theme among white supremacists, who have held high-profile, sometimes deadly demonstrations over the past few years.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account