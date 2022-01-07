Biden and Congress mark one year since deadly January 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden addressed Americans one year after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. He blamed the violence on the "web of lies" spread by former President Trump. Meanwhile, the House select committee investigating the assault is narrowing its focus on Trump's actions that day, along with the role of then-Vice President Mike Pence. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes and CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane join CBSN's Lana Zak with more on the day of remembrance.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories