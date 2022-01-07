Biden and Congress mark one year since deadly January 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

The Guardian

The ‘big, beautiful wall’ has kept US citizens away from the no man’s land it created – and in effect ceded territory to Mexico The border wall in La Joya, Texas: ‘What I didn’t realize was how quickly the negative effects of this isolated land would be felt.’ Photograph: Brandon Bell/Getty Images Several miles south of the small town of San Juan, Texas, beyond acres of onion fields, orange groves and other cash crops sits a historic cemetery and the site of the beginning of a slow decay of Amer