Biden: Congress must pass infrastructure bill, 'Build Back Better' agenda

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged U.S. lawmakers to pass the full set of legislative measures he has advocated, including infrastructure and social spending bills, saying voters elected Democrats to act.

"The American people sent a clear message at the polls last November," Biden said. "We need to meet this moment and deliver. We need to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and my Build Back Better Agenda," he wrote in a post on Twitter.

The statement came during a blizzard of outreach from the White House to corral votes for a $1 trillion roads, bridges and pipes bill that has drawn support from some Democrats and Republicans, as well as legislation making massive investments in childcare, healthcare and housing.

For the second, larger, bill, which also raises corporate and high-income earner taxes, Biden will rely on support from his fellow Democrats with Republicans opposing the measure.

Biden on Tuesday spoke at the White House with two conservative Democratic senators, Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, who have balked at the size of the $3.5 trillion package.

"It would be a dereliction of duty for us to build the infrastructure of America without doing so in a manner that addresses the climate crisis significantly," said House speaker Nancy Pelosi, echoing Biden. "To do so, we must pass the Build Back Better Act. As I write this to you, negotiations are being led by President Biden to advance his vision."

The negotiations came at a challenging time for Democrats, who control the Senate and House of Representatives by only narrow margins and are divided on the best way to use that power.

Even as Biden pushes for the spending bills, his administration also faces a deadline in just three days to avert a possible government shutdown by midnight Thursday, the end of the current fiscal year. Failure to do so https://www.reuters.com/world/us/what-happens-when-us-federal-government-shuts-down-2021-09-27 could results in furloughs for hundreds of thousands of federal workers in the middle of a public health crisis.

Story continues

The government also faces a deadline after which it is expected to run out of the ability to pay for measures it has already passed.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers that the government would run out of options to service the debt by Oct. 18, without congressional action. Republicans have declined to support increasing the nation's $28.4 trillion debt limit.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Nandita Bose, Susan Cornwell, David Morgan and Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Aurora Ellis)