Biden on congressional gridlock: 'If there's no way to move other than getting rid of the filibuster, that's what we'll do'

In an interview with representatives of the associations of Black and Hispanic journalists, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden showed a willingness to end the use of the legislative filibuster while maintaining it’s unlikely that such a measure would be necessary if he’s elected in November. He said that he expects the Democratic Party to win five to six seats in the Senate as well as the White House. Biden’s response is part of an interview that will air Thursday at the combined convention of the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists. The convention is being held online this year due to the coronavirus.