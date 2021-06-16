Biden: Consequences for Russia would be "devastating" if opposition leader Navalny dies

President Biden said he warned Russian President Vladimir Putin during Wednesday's summit that if jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies in prison, the consequences "would be devastating for Russia."

Why it matters: Although the White House had previously warned the Russian government over Navalny's imprisonment, Biden personally delivered the message to Putin on Wednesday.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

What he's saying: "I made it clear to him that I believe the consequences of that would be devastating for Russia," he told reporters following Wednesday's summit in Geneva.

"What do you think happens when he's saying it's not about hurting Navalny, all the stuff he says to rationalize treatment of Navalny, and then he dies in prison?"

Go deeper:

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free