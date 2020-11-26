Biden considering former Obama national security adviser Donilon for CIA: source

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Former National Security Advisor Tom Donilon, who is being appointed as the Chair of the Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity, attends a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House in Washington
FILE PHOTO: Former National Security Advisor Tom Donilon, who is being appointed as the Chair of the Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity, attends a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic President-elect Joe Biden is considering naming Tom Donilon, a veteran diplomat and national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, as director of the CIA, a person familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

The CIA position could be one of the most challenging in Biden's administration after four years of Republican President Donald Trump accusing the agency of being part of a "Deep State" conspiracy seeking to undermine his presidency.

Donilon's consideration was first reported by Politico.

Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20, is also said to be considering Michael Morell, who was the CIA's deputy director and acting director of the agency twice under Obama.

Biden, an integral part of Obama's national security team during his eight years as vice president, would have worked closely with both men.

He has already picked other Obama administration veterans for major national security posts, including Antony Blinken, a former deputy secretary of state, for secretary of state, and Avril Haines, a deputy at the CIA under Obama, to be director of national intelligence.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Michelle Price and Peter Cooney)

