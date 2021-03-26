  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden continues to use Title 42, a Trump-era immigration policy. But he's made one key change.

Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden undid several of Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies since being inaugurated earlier this year. But the Biden administration continues to use one COVID-19-era policy that is causing the majority of migrants to be turned away at the border: Title 42.

Title 42, issued by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, allows Customs and Border Protection to expel undocumented migrants to prevent the spread of the virus in holding facilities. The policy began last March under the Trump administration at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The policy has been getting attention lately as the administration grapples with the increasing numbers of unaccompanied migrant children seeking asylum at the border, where thousands of children are being held in government facilities. It's caused an uproar on Capitol Hill with Democrats and Republicans criticizing the administration for its handling of what some call a "crisis" at the border.

A group of 19 Republican senators are expected to visit the border in the Rio Grande Valley on Friday.

What is going on at the border?: Thousands of migrant children are trying to enter the US, renewing a fight in Washington. What's going on at the Mexico border?

Although both the Biden and Trump administrations have used Title 42, there are key differences in how it’s being implemented, something the White House has pointed out.

Biden's Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday the prior administration used the policy “far differently than we are using it now.”

“We have made a decision that we can address the public health imperative while addressing the humanitarian needs of vulnerable children,” Mayorkas said.

A group of migrant families from Guatemala rest as they wait at an intake area set up by the U.S. government in Roma, Texas, on Wednesday.
A group of migrant families from Guatemala rest as they wait at an intake area set up by the U.S. government in Roma, Texas, on Wednesday.

The key difference between the two administrations’ implementation of the policy: unaccompanied children.

Under the Trump administration, almost every migrant coming to the U.S.-Mexico border was turned away, including children. While adults would typically be expelled to Mexico, children were often put up in hotels and then sent back to their home countries.

The Biden administration, on the other hand, has begun admitting migrant children into the U.S., while expelling most families and single adults. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said a small, limited number of families have been accepted into the U.S.

Psaki and other administration officials have repeatedly said it would be inhumane and dangerous to turn away children.

'Not a crisis': White House says migrant situation 'not a crisis' as Biden's border czar Roberta Jacobson heads to Mexico

“Children presenting at our border who are fleeing violence, who are fleeing prosecution, who are fleeing terrible situations, is not a crisis,” Psaki said Monday. “We feel that it is our responsibility to humanely approach this circumstance and make sure they are treated and put into conditions that are safe.”

The policy has been criticized by immigration activists and was condemned by Vice President Kamala Harris under the Trump administration. Harris was one of 10 senators last year who signed a letter to then-acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf asking for information on the policy’s implementation.

“A public health crisis does not give the Executive Branch a free pass to violate constitutional rights, nor does it give the Executive Branch permission to operate outside of the law,” the letter said. “Responding to crises while upholding our legal obligations is the very hallmark to the rule of law.”

On Wednesday, Biden announced Harris will now lead the administration's efforts to stem migration.

Harris' new role: Vice President Kamala Harris to lead White House efforts to stem migration at the border

&quot;While we are clear that people should not come to the border now, we ... must address the root causes that cause people to make the trek,&quot; Vice President Kamala Harris says.
"While we are clear that people should not come to the border now, we ... must address the root causes that cause people to make the trek," Vice President Kamala Harris says.

Title 42 has been challenged legally. Last year, immigrant rights activists challenged the policy, with some saying unaccompanied minors have special rights under anti-trafficking legislation, said Nicole Hallett, director of the Immigrants’ Rights Clinic at the University of Chicago Law School.

A district court sided with the activists and ordered the Trump administration to begin accepting unaccompanied minors. However, the ruling went to the Court of Appeals, where it stayed the lower court ruling while it considered the merits of the appeal, Hallett said.

“Up until the end of the Trump administration, minors were still getting expelled under Title 42 just like everybody else,” Hallett said. “Essentially what the Biden administration has done is, has decided to follow this court order even though it doesn't have to legally.”

Mayorkas said Sunday the Biden administration is using the policy as “intended.”

“We are using it as a Title 42 authority was intended, and not as a bludgeoning tool under immigration law that the prior president used,” Mayorkas said.

'The border is closed': Mayorkas defends Biden administration's handling of unaccompanied minors at border

Trump implemented several hardline immigration policies, including the Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as “Remain in Mexico,” which forced migrants to wait for U.S. immigration hearings in Mexico. It also had a “zero-tolerance” policy that led to the separation of parents and children at the border.

Under the Trump administration, the Department of Homeland Security was supposed to consult with the CDC on how to make case-by-case exceptions to the policy, said Kristie De Peña, vice president for policy and director of immigration at the Niskanen Center, a think tank that advocates for immigration reform, among other policies.

Despite that, De Peña noted the Trump administration was turning away the majority of migrants coming to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., addresses the press during a congressional delegation visit to the border in El Paso, Texas, on March 15.
Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., addresses the press during a congressional delegation visit to the border in El Paso, Texas, on March 15.

More: Texas congressman releases photos of children sleeping on mats in Border Patrol facility

But the Biden administration's change in policy has also left them grappling with how to address the influx of unaccompanied migrant children at the border.

The White House has said it will not turn away unaccompanied children. But a small number of families are also being accepted if they have young children under the age of six. Psaki said Monday that Mexico doesn't have the capabilities to hold some of those families, so they are "processed, tested, considered at the border" in the U.S.

"Most of them are sent back to their home countries," Psaki said.

The increased number of children being accepted into the U.S. has led to overcrowding in short-term, jail-like facilities run by Customs and Border Protection. The Biden administration has struggled to quickly move children out of those facilities and into facilities ran by Health and Human Services. Children are supposed to be moved out of CBP facilities within 72 hours by law.

More: After sharp restrictions under Trump, Biden projected to expand legal immigration, Pew analysis shows

The Biden administration is now trying to quickly open new facilities to help transfer children out of the CBP facilities, which Psaki has noted were "not made for children."

In October, November and December, U.S. Border Patrol apprehended fewer than 5,000 unaccompanied minors per month. But that number rose to 5,700 in January, and climbed again to nearly 9,300 in February.

As of Thursday, Health and Human Services had 11,900 unaccompanied minors in its care, while another 5,1 children were in CBP custody.

The Department of Health and Human Services released photos Tuesday that showcased some of the conditions in the short-term facilities. In a video of a CBP overflow facility in Donna, Texas, children can be seen getting medical check-ups, as well as lining up for food. The video also shows children sleeping on mats with foil blankets.

This March 20, 2021, photo provided by the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, shows detainees in a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas. Cuellar said he released the photos in part because the administration has refused media access to the Donna tent.
This March 20, 2021, photo provided by the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, shows detainees in a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas. Cuellar said he released the photos in part because the administration has refused media access to the Donna tent.

A separate video from an overflow facility in El Paso showed similar conditions, with children seen getting a health screening and some children sleeping on mats with foil blankets. The video also showed some children eating and watching a movie, as well as some children outside exercising.

More: Migrant children pushed through immigration court alone as activists scramble to provide legal help

With migrant children arriving at the border and the coronavirus pandemic still underway, it’s unclear when the administration will end the use of the controversial policy.

“I expect that decision will be made with our health team in the lead, and in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Homeland Security,” Psaki told reporters Tuesday when asked when they will reevaluate Title 42.

“Obviously, we’re still in the middle of a pandemic, 1,400 people are still dying in our country every day,” she added. “I don’t think we’re at that point in the process.”

De Peña said the Biden Administration will likely keep the Title 42 policy in place as the administration tries to figure out a better way to process larger groups of asylum seekers and families.

"In the interim, we need to handle the processing of unaccompanied minors and get the funding to do so," she said. "That's a critical part of it."

Immigrant farmworkers: Immigration bill creating green card process for farmworkers passes House, legislation now goes to Senate

Pathway for 'Dreamers': House passes immigration bill creating pathway to citizenship for 'Dreamers'

Contributing: Lauren Villagran, El Paso Times

Reach Rebecca Morin at Twitter @RebeccaMorin_

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden continues Title 42 immigration policy, but now allows children

Recommended Stories

  • Bernie Sanders & Amazon Are In A Twitter War. Guess Who’s Winning?

    THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1340A — Pictured in this screengrab: Senator Bernie Sanders during an interview on October 23, 2020 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) On Wednesday, Senator Bernie Sanders announced that he would be flying out to Birmingham, Alabama to meet with workers at an Amazon warehouse. Employees at the trillion-dollar company are currently on the precipice of a historic vote that will determine whether or not they’ll unionize, despite Amazon’s repeated attempts to dissuade workers from doing so. But then, Amazon’s corporate overlords responded to the Senator’s planned trip. Dave Clark, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations, weighed in: “I often say we are the Bernie Sanders of employers, but that’s not quite right because we actually deliver a progressive workplace,” Clark wrote on Twitter. “If you want to hear about $15 an hour and health care, Senator Sanders will be speaking downtown. But if you would like to make at least $15 an hour and have good health care, Amazon is hiring.” Unsurprisingly, Clark’s attempts to school the Senate’s resident champion for workers’ rights backfired. First, Sanders confirmed his plan to visit. “All I want to know is why the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, is spending millions trying to prevent workers from organizing a union so they can negotiate for better wages, benefits and working conditions,” he added. Clark then replied with an accusation that Vermont’s $11.75 minimum wage is lower than Amazon’s $15 an hour. But that argument doesn’t make sense for several reasons: Amazon implemented the minimum wage after pressure from supporters of the Stop BEZOS Act, a piece of legislation introduced by Sanders. Vermont also has a Republican governor, and because Sanders is not a state legislator, his home state’s minimum wage is not exactly under his jurisdiction. What Sanders can do is fight for a higher federal minimum wage, which he’s been doing. For ages. I am proud to stand in solidarity with Amazon workers in Alabama who are fighting for better wages and better working conditions. If they win, they will improve the lives of workers at the warehouse in Alabama and all over this country. pic.twitter.com/w3luS3vjyP— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 25, 2021 The heated back-and-forth only continued to unfold when others got involved. Clark’s Twitter mentions were — and still are — a mess, with users sharing article after article about Amazon’s exploitative, disturbing working conditions. “Hey Dave Clark, remember that time you lied to millions of Americans about people dying of COVID at Amazon?” wrote one person. Fight for 15, a workers’ rights organization, shared another link to a Guardian story about warehouse workers dying (of reasons unrelated to COVID, prior to the pandemic) — employees have alleged that they’ve watched coworkers die of heart attacks, and by suicide, and then been instructed to get back to work as if nothing had happened. Several people even cited a Fortune article about Clark, which alleges that he was nicknamed the “Sniper” because he admitted to hiding “in the shadows” at Amazon’s warehouses in order to find slackers he could fire. But what really took this Twitter war to new heights was responses claiming that workers are forced to pee in bottles and trash cans. These allegations have floated around for a while, with several workers and undercover employees in both the U.S. and the U.K. sharing that because there weren’t any nearby bathrooms, workers would pee wherever they could so as to not miss their “targets” and get fired. But according to a U.S. staffer who spoke with Business Insider in 2018, workers caught peeing in cans were fired anyway. “Paying workers $15/hr doesn’t make you a ‘progressive workplace’ when you union-bust & make workers urinate in water bottles,” Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan wrote on Twitter. A verified Amazon account responded to Pocan’s statement. “You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you?” wrote @AmazonNews, adding that “if that were true,” nobody would work for Amazon. But New York Rep. Mondaire Jones put it best: “‘If that were true, nobody would work for us.’ Imagine if our economy made it that easy. That’s why we need unions.” Amazon executives have been accused of working overtime to prevent employees from unionizing and even gone so far as to hire intelligence analysts to monitor “labor organizing threats.” Recently, the company was accused of deleting the profiles of hundreds of thousands of entry-level employees from an online staff directory, which some people viewed as an attempt to cut communication between workers. (An Amazon spokesperson denied that this change was related to unionization efforts.) The decision of whether to form a union will be determined by a mail-in election. Workers began voting in February, and the National Labor Relations Board will start tallying results on March 30. Refinery29 has reached out to an Amazon representative for comment. Sanders has been a longtime critic of Amazon’s labor conditions and surveillance practices. “The fact that Amazon has decided to heavily invest in systems to retaliate against freedom of expression about unsafe and unhealthy working conditions, and to refer to organizing efforts as threats against the company equal to those posed by hate groups and terrorism, is unacceptable,” Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and two other Senators wrote in a letter to CEO Jeff Bezos last October. And on Thursday, he once again reiterated his support for warehouse workers: “In the case of Amazon, let’s be clear. You’re dealing with an enormously profitable corporation owned by the wealthiest guy in America, Jeff Bezos,” Sanders said in a video shared to Twitter. “They can afford to pay their workers living wages and provide decent health benefits.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Biden Throws Support Behind Amazon Workers UnionInstacart Has Laid Off Almost 2,000 WorkersHow You Can Unionize Your Workplace

  • Biden urges schools to reopen, but teachers' union resistance continues

    Officials from the across the Biden administration gathered virtually on Wednesday to push schools to reopen for in-person instruction, hoping to meet the president’s goal of opening the majority of elementary and middle schools by the end of April.

  • Scarlett Johansson Says She's "Made a Career" Out of "Embarrassing" Past Controversies

    In a new interview, Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson recalled dealing with controversies during her career and talked about the challenges of being in the public eye.

  • As Mexico's coronavirus death toll surpasses 200,000, residents brace for holiday spike

    Mexico's coronavirus death toll topped 200,000 on Thursday, making it only the third country in the world to hit the grim milestone, as a vaccination campaign struggling to pick up pace and upcoming holidays fuel fears of a third wave of infections. Some residents are imploring others to do their part to keep cases from surging again, after hospitals in some of the country's most populated urban centers, such as Mexico City and neighboring State of Mexico, were overwhelmed by the last wave. Mexico began vaccinating the public against COVID-19 last year, one of the region's earliest rollouts, but the effort has been hampered by delays in vaccine deliveries due to bottlenecks in supply, prompting the government to complain about hoarding by richer countries.

  • Peter Jackson’s massive remake of King Kong is a cinematic universe unto itself

    Watch This offers movie recommendations inspired by new releases, premieres, current events, or occasionally just our own inscrutable whims. This week: In honor of his upcoming title fight against Godzilla, we’re looking back on the most significant starring vehicles for the Eighth Wonder Of The World, the giant ape to rule them all, King Kong.

  • EXPLAINER: Sanctioned Myanmar army businesses span spectrum

    The two huge Myanmar military-controlled conglomerates targeted by U.S. and UK sanctions following the army coup last month span a wide spectrum of businesses. Human rights advocates applauded the decisions to target those companies and cut them off from dealings with banks and businesses in the United States and United Kingdom. Critics of the military's Feb. 1 coup, its jailing of Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders, and its killings and imprisonment of thousands of mostly peaceful protesters say more needs to be done to pressure army leaders.

  • India PM Modi visits Bangladesh to mark independence day

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bangladesh’s capital on Friday to join celebrations marking 50 years of the country's independence, but his trip was not welcomed by all. Modi's two-day visit, his first foreign trip since the coronavirus pandemic began last year, will include taking part in commemorations marking 100 years since the birth of independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In recent weeks, Bangladeshi Muslims and student activists have rallied in the capital of Dhaka to denounce Modi's visit, although there were no protests so far on Friday.

  • Australia considers diverting COVID-19 vaccines to PNG as 'disaster' looms

    Australia is considering diverting COVID-19 inoculations from its vaccination programme to Papua New Guinea (PNG) where the coronavirus is threatening to unleash a humanitarian disaster, a government source said on Friday. PNG is due to get 588,000 doses of vaccine by June under the COVAX initiative to help poorer countries but doubts have arisen about those supplies given new restrictions imposed in producing countries as the virus spreads. The European Union is implementing tougher vaccine export controls and has yet to respond to an Australian request that it release 1 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine that has been contracted to go to Australia, to PNG instead, the source told Reuters.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • Mexico tops 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, but real toll is higher

    As Mexico surpassed 200,000 test-confirmed deaths from COVID-19 Thursday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador framed ramped-up vaccination efforts as a race against time. The president prepared to call out more military, state and local personnel to spur the vaccination effort as more doses arrive, including a shipment of 1.7 million AstraZeneca shots the United States has “loaned” Mexico. Mexico's total 200,211 confirmed COVID-19 deaths announced Thursday trail only the United States and Brazil, countries with larger populations.

  • A Hollywood actress who married into the royal family says the attention Meghan Markle receives would be her idea of 'complete hell'

    Sophie Winkleman, best known for her role in "Two and a Half Men," told Insider she wouldn't be able to cope with the intrusion Meghan Markle faces.

  • 2 Indian soldiers killed, 2 injured in Kashmir rebel attack

    Rebels fighting against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir attacked a paramilitary patrol Thursday, killing two soldiers and injuring two others, an official said. Militants sprayed bullets from two sides toward an armored vehicle carrying soldiers on patrol in the outskirts of the region’s main city of Srinagar, said Kishor Prasad, a top Indian paramilitary officer. Paramilitary spokesman Om Prakash Tiwari said two soldiers were killed and two others injured, one critically, in the attack.

  • 'Unseen' Vincent Van Gogh painting fetches £11m at auction

    A Street Scene In Montmartre had previously spent more than 100 years behind closed doors.

  • Taiwan admits it has begun mass production of long-range missile

    Taiwan has begun mass production of a long-range missile and is developing three other models, a senior official said on Thursday, in a rare admission of efforts to develop strike capacity amid growing Chinese pressure.

  • 'The EU could set a very dangerous precedent' - Readers on the week's biggest talking points

    Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, threatened to invoke emergency powers to block vaccine exports to Britain this week as the vaccine row with the EU took another bitter twist. Following the commission's warning, Boris Johnson told MPs on Wednesday that the UK is not taking anything off the table in terms of a British response. Elsewhere this week, it was revealed through leaked Cabinet plans that Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock have agreed to make compulsory vaccinations among care home staff a legal requirement. The decision is reported to have been taken by ministers because of the low take-up of vaccines by staff in care homes. Read on for what our readers had to say about these stories and more of the biggest discussion points of the week. Get involved in future round-ups by joining the Telegraph Community Facebook group. An EU vaccine export ban should trigger tariffs on German cars Telegraph readers expressed their dismay over the escalating vaccine row and joined Matthew Lynn in discussing how the UK should respond to the EU’s threats.

  • Biden says China wants to become the most wealthy, powerful country but it's 'not gonna happen on my watch'

    Biden said the competition between the US and China is part of a broader, global battle between democracy and autocracy.

  • Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh rebuild huts after deadly fire

    COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (Reuters) - Thousands of Rohingya refugees began rebuilding their makeshift homes on Thursday, after a fire ripped though a Bangladeshi refugee camp where they were living earlier this week, killing at least 11. Monday's blaze left 339 missing, according to the United Nations, with tens of thousands left without shelter in the world's largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar district, where more than a million Rohingya live after fleeing persecution in their native Myanmar. On Thursday, families left homeless by the fire built shelters using tarpaulin, ropes and bamboo provided by aid groups.

  • What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccine card

    Go back to the place you got your first shot if you lose your paper card, and make sure to take a photo of the vaccine card after your first dose.

  • Interior designers reveal 10 things you should get rid of to create a more peaceful space

    Making a home more relaxing doesn't have to mean a total makeover. Getting rid of a few unnecessary things can make a space much more peaceful.

  • The secret network helping hundreds of Myanmar police flee to India

    Strung across remote mountain settlements, a secret network of activists and volunteers is helping spirit hundreds of defecting Myanmar policemen away from the military’s brutal crackdown on dissent and into relative safety in a small northeastern Indian state. Once in India, local activists and residents provide food and shelter in safe houses, the people said. Some police personnel have said they fled Myanmar because they feared persecution after refusing to obey the military junta’s orders to shoot protesters.