Biden convenes top congressional leaders to avert government shutdown, pass Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden summoned the top four congressional leaders to the White House to discuss efforts to avert a partial government shutdown and pass what the president has described as desperately needed foreign aid to key U.S. allies.

The four party leaders, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., House Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. and House Minority Leader Mitch McConnell met with Biden on Tuesday as government funding expires in just a few days and the fate of Ukraine aid is uncertain.

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Schumer said the discussion about funding Ukraine's war effort "was one of the most intense I've ever encountered in my many meetings in the Oval Office."

He said the other four leaders all made it clear to Johnson "how vital" additional aid is and said they agreed Ukraine is likely to lose its war with Russia without additional help from the U.S. "We said to the speaker: 'Get it done.'"

Johnson told reporters that he assured the other leaders that the House is "investigating all the various options" on Ukraine aid and that the chamber will address it "in a timely manner."

"But the first priority of our country is our border and making sure it's secure," he added.

Earlier this month, the Senate passed $95 billion in foreign aid, including $60 billion to support Ukraine. The package originally included border security policies but they were stripped once the Senate GOP indicated they wouldn't vote for them, arguing they didn't go far enough.

Negotiators have also been attempting to hash out a long term spending deal to keep the government’s doors open after Congress has already kicked the can down the road with short-term extensions three times already, but talks have repeatedly hit snags over controversial policy add-ons to the legislation.

Government funding related to energy and water; military construction; transportation, housing and urban development; and agriculture expire on March 1 with the remainder of functions set to expire on March 8.

Both Johnson and Schumer said they agreed they did not want a government shutdown and that it would be possible to avoid one. Schumer said Congress will "need some CRs to get that done," referencing the government funding extension known as a continuing resolution.

Time is ticking for leaders to announce any sort of deal to fund the government, including a funding extension. If they want to dodge a shutdown by the deadline, House Republican leadership must release text of a deal sometime on Tuesday to abide by a rule for the GOP conference that requires legislation to be available for 72 hours to allow members to read it prior to going on the House floor.

“There is no justification, none, for provoking a government shutdown,” Schumer warned on the Senate floor ahead of the high-stakes meeting at the White House on Tuesday morning. Johnson, who has been pushing to attach conservative policy provisions to spending bills, needs to drop the “poison pills” from negotiations, Schumer said.

US President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Congressional leadership in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on February 27, 2024.

Johnson is reckoning with immense pressure from hard-right hardliners to drag out the talks in a bid to secure conservative policy wins. But the political realities of the situation with a Democratic-controlled Senate and White House, any chance of significant victories for the House GOP is unlikely.

“NO PLAN TO FIGHT,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, a member of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, said in a series of posts on X on Monday, formerly Twitter, railing against the ongoing discussions.

Johnson’s GOP counterpart in the Senate, McConnell has also warned against “poison pills” that could risk a shutdown, illustrating the little leverage House Republicans have in negotiations. Regardless, Roy insisted that “leverage is actually lost WHEN YOU DEMONSTRATE NO INTENT TO USE IT.”

The Louisiana Republican has contended that talks have stalled because of new Democratic demands that were “not previously included” in the Senate’s past spending bills.

At the same time, a broad foreign aid package to key U.S. allies such as Ukraine and Israel, including China deterrence measures in the Indo-Pacific, lies in wait in the House after the Senate approved it earlier this month.

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with (L-R) Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., on February 27, 2024 at the White House in Washington, DC.

Johnson has refused to put the bill on the House floor, arguing the legislation must be paired with policy to address the crisis on the southern border – despite rejecting a bipartisan Senate bill that did exactly that earlier this month. House Republicans argued the last bill would have done little to stem the flow of migrants at the border.

Biden has heavily lobbied Congress to pass the foreign aid bill which includes $60 billion in additional funding for Ukraine, arguing the legislation would also protect U.S. national security interests.

“The consequences of inaction every day in Ukraine are dire,” Biden said prior to the meeting, also advocating for humanitarian assistance in Gaza to be paired with Israel aid.

Military assistance for Ukraine also still enjoys wide bipartisan support from lawmakers, but the path forward is murky given Johnson’s refusal to put the Senate bill on the floor.

“For ten years our adversary has showed us by his actions that Russia’s appetite for conquest grows with eating,” McConnell, an avid supporter of Ukraine assistance, said on the Senate floor Tuesday morning of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We can no longer afford to pretend otherwise.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell listens during a meeting with US President Joe Biden and Congressional leadership in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on February 27, 2024.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden convenes congressional leaders to avert partial shutdown