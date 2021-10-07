Biden, a convert to mandates, making economic case for shots

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZEKE MILLER
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is wielding his weapon of last resort in the nation's fight against COVID-19, as he champions vaccination requirements across the country in an effort to force the roughly 67 million unvaccinated American adults to roll up their sleeves.

It's a tactic he never wanted to employ — and had ruled out before he took office — but one that he feels he was forced into by a stubborn slice of the public that has refused to get the lifesaving shots and jeopardized the lives of others and the nation's economic recovery.

In coming weeks, more than 100 million Americans will be subject to vaccine requirements ordered by Biden — and his administration is encouraging employers to take additional steps voluntarily that would push vaccines on people or subject them to onerous testing requirements.

Forcing people to do something they don't want to do is rarely a winning political strategy. But with the majority of the country already vaccinated and with industry on his side, Biden has emerged as an unlikely advocate of browbeating tactics to drive vaccinations.

Biden on Thursday takes that message to Chicago, where he will visit a suburban construction site run by Clayco, a large building firm that is set to announce a new vaccinate-or-test requirement for its workforce. The company is taking action weeks ahead of a forthcoming rule by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that will require all employers with more than 100 employees to require that their staffs be vaccinated or face weekly testing for the coronavirus.

White House officials said Biden will encourage other businesses to follow suit, by taking action ahead of the OSHA rule and to go even further by requiring shots for their employees without offering a test-out option.

Biden is also set to meet with the CEO of United Airlines, Scott Kirby, whose company successfully implemented a vaccine mandate — with no option for workers to be tested instead. Less than 1% have failed to comply and risk termination.

But Biden's mandates have “worked spectacularly well,” said Lawrence Gostin, a public health expert at Georgetown University’s law school. He added that the president's rules have also had a “modeling effect” for cities, states and businesses. That’s what the White House intended.

U.S. officials began anticipating the need for a more forceful vaccination campaign by April, when the nation's supply of shots began to outpace demand. But political conditions meant immediate steps to require shots would have likely proved counterproductive.

The idea of mandatory vaccination faced pushback from critics who argue it smacks of government overreach and takes away people’s rights to make their own medical decisions.

So first, officials engaged in a monthslong and multibillion-dollar education and incentives effort to persuade people to get the vaccines of their own accord.

It wasn't enough.

By midsummer, the more transmissible delta variant of the virus was eroding months of health and economic progress and the rate of new vaccinations had slowed to a trickle. Biden's strategy shifted from inducement to compulsion, with a slow, and deliberate heightening of vaccination restrictions.

“It’s a good political strategy, but it also is a good public health strategy, because once you have a lot of people that have already been vaccinated. then mandates become more acceptable,” said Gostin.

It started with a vaccination requirement for federal frontline health workers serving veterans in VA hospitals. Then the military, followed in steady succession by all healthcare workers reimbursed by the government, all federal workers, and then the more than 80 million Americans who work at mid- and large-size companies.

Nearly 100 million adult Americans were unvaccinated in July — a figure that has been cut by a third since federal, state and private-sector mandates have been imposed.

In conjunction with the president's trip to Chicago, the White House was releasing a report outlining the early successes of vaccine mandates at driving up vaccination rates and the economic case for businesses and local governments to implement them. It points to everything from reduced employee hours to diminished restaurant reservations in areas with fewer vaccinations, not to mention markedly reduced instances of serious illness and death from the virus in areas with higher vaccination rates.

Millions of workers, the White House notes, say they are still unable to work due to pandemic-related effects, because their workplaces have been shuttered or reduced service, or because they're afraid to work or can't get child care.

“The evidence has been overwhelmingly clear that these vaccine mandates work," said Charlie Anderson, director of economic policy and budget for the White House COVID-19 response team. "And so now, I think it’s a good time to lift up and say, ‘Now’s the time to move, if you haven’t yet.’”

While mandates are the ultimate tool to press Americans to get vaccinated, Biden has resisted — at least thus far — requiring shots or tests for interstate or international air travel, a move that legal experts say is within his powers. But officials said it was still under consideration.

“We have a track record, and I think it’s clear, that shows that we’re pulling available levers to require vaccinations,” said Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 coordinator. “And we’re not taking anything off the table.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. says Biden, Xi to talk virtually by year's end

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have agreed to virtual talks by the end of the year, according to a senior U.S. official, following a high-level meeting between top officials from both countries on Wednesday.U.S. officials said Wednesday's closed-door talks followed up on issues raised during a call between the two leaders last month.The meeting between national security adviser Jake Sullivan and top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi marked their first face-to-face encounter since a bitter public summit in Alaska in March.The White House said Sullivan raised concerns about China's actions in the South China Sea, Beijing's human rights record and its stances on Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Taiwan, but that the talks were constructive, candid, and very different from the Alaska summit.Biden's call with Xi in September ended a nearly seven-month gap in communication between the leaders, who discussed the need to ensure that their competition does not veer into conflict, a sentiment reiterated during Wednesday's talks.On Tuesday Biden said he and Xi had reiterated their commitment to the "Taiwan agreement," under which Washington officially recognizes Beijing instead of Taipei with the expectation that Taiwan's future will be determined by peaceful means.Biden's comments come after Taiwan reported nearly 150 Chinese air force planes in its air defence zone over the past week.Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Washington reassured them that its approach to Taiwan had not changed, and that its commitment to the Chinese-claimed island was quote "rock solid."

  • Biden to tout vaccine mandates for large companies in Chicago trip

    U.S. President Joe Biden is set to visit Chicago on Thursday to meet with United Airlines' chief executive and local Democratic leaders as he touts his decision to impose COVID-19 vaccine mandates on employees of large firms, the White House said. Biden last month ordered all federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated, with few exceptions, and for private employers with 100 or more workers to require employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly. The move was controversial, spurring pushback from high profile Republican governors including Florida's Ron DeSantis and South Carolina's Henry McMaster who vowed to fight the administration's move "to the gates of hell."

  • Biden expected to meet with China's Xi virtually by year's end

    The news comes after national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi met for six hours in Zurich.

  • In-Depth: What is the debt ceiling and why you should care

    Time is ticking in Washington, DC as the White House and Democrats in the Senate look for a solution as Republicans refuse to help the U.S. debt limit. ABC Action News goes in-depth to explain the debt limit and what it means to you.

  • Biden admin moves to restore climate change safeguards to environment law weakened by Trump

    The Biden administration announced plans Wednesday to restore climate change protections to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) that were dismantled when former President Trump was in office.Why it matters: The White House Council on Environmental Quality plans to bring back a requirement for federal agencies to "evaluate all the relevant environmental impacts of the decisions they are making" for projects such as highways, mines, gas pipelines and water infrastructure, per a CEQ statem

  • Mayor Kenney Says City Working On Strategy To Stop Dangerous Driving Stunts

    Kenney says using just the police is not a viable option.

  • Pfizer study to vaccinate whole Brazilian town against COVID-19

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc will study the effectiveness of its vaccine against COVID-19 by inoculating the entire population over the age of 12 in a town in southern Brazil, the company said on Wednesday. The study will be conducted in Toledo, population 143,000, in the west of Parana state, together with Brazil's National Vaccination Program, local health authorities, a hospital and a federal university. Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with German partner BioNTech SE, said the purpose was to study transmission of the coronavirus in a "real-life scenario" after the population has been vaccinated.

  • GOP governors lay out 10 actions they believe Biden should take to address border

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and eight other Republican governors laid out 10 actions Wednesday that they believe the Biden administration should take to address the border crisis.

  • Texas Gov. Abbott, nine GOP governors come to border to blame Biden for 'humanitarian crisis and chaos'

    Democrats denounced the visit to the border by the Republican governors as political gimmickry that sidesteps actual solutions.

  • Vaccine mandates will boost vaccinations by the millions, White House report says: Live COVID-19 updates

    Vaccine mandates will boost vaccinations and the economy, a White House report says. Biden spends another $1B to ramp up at-home tests. COVID updates

  • Chris Hayes asks Tucker Carlson if he has ‘the guts’ to resign over Fox News mandates

    Tucker Carlson was called out Wednesday evening on “All In With Chris Hayes,” for repeatedly attacking vaccine mandates despite abiding by his own employer’s mandates. Carlson has bashed mandates as “tyrannical” and referred to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate as “a form of sadomasochism,” which Hayes found ironic. “The Fox News vaccine requirement is stricter than the one proposed by President Joe Biden and described as tyranny and creeping communism,” Hayes said. As the nation has struggled to stop the spread of the deadly disease, Carlson has been championing those who have quit or lost their jobs due to vaccine mandates. And Hayes couldn’t help but notice the irony in that. “If you truly believe you are suffering under the sadomasochistic heel of an employer,” Hayes said. “Even if they are paying you lots and lots of money, if you don't want people to think you're a total fraud then you have to have the guts to call out Fox News or resign in protest.”

  • Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

    Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans

  • Heart risks rare after Pfizer Covid vaccination, study finds

    Cases of myocarditis were usually mild, and they occurred mostly in young males three to five days after the second dose, according to researchers in Israel.

  • Vaccine mandate for school staff draws protest

    A COVID-19 vaccination requirement for teachers and other staff members took effect in New York City's sprawling public school system Monday in a key test of the employee vaccination mandates now being rolled out across the country. (Oct. 5)

  • GOP governors unveil 10-point plan to end border crisis, urging Biden to act

    Republican governors on Wednesday unveiled a 10-point plan to end the crisis at the southern border as they called on the Biden administration to act to solve the continuing surge of migrants, and reverse policies they say is fueling those record numbers.

  • Jamie Pickett out of UFC Fight Night 194, bout vs. Laureano Staropoli rescheduled for Oct. 23

    Jamie Pickett vs. Laureano Staropoli is off Saturday's UFC Fight Night 194 due to COVID-19.

  • A look at who is still not vaccinated against COVID

    Data: KFF September 2021 Vaccine Monitor; Chart: Jacque Schrag/AxiosConservative media sometimes blame the problem of the unvaccinated on people of color, but the data show vaccine resistance is mostly about red America and younger adults now.Why it matters: The numbers show a much different story about where we still need to be focusing our vaccination efforts.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: 59% of the unvaccina

  • Jake Gyllenhaal Said Filming A Love Scene With Jennifer Aniston In "The Good Girl" Was Very "Awkward"

    "It's a dance — you're choreographed for a camera."View Entire Post ›

  • Manchin says he won’t back down on $1.5 trillion spending cap

    Sen. Joe Manchin said Wednesday he won’t back down on a $1.5 trillion reconciliation bill after suggesting Tuesday that he might be willing to support a slightly higher price tag if a compromise was reached with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

  • Week 6 Heisman and CFB Title odds

    Thor Nystrom breaks down the updated pre-Week 6 Heisman and national title odds (Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)