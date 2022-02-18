Biden 'Convinced' That Putin Has Decided To Invade Ukraine

President Joe Biden said he is “convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made up his mind and plans to invade Ukraine.

“As of this moment, I’m convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that,” Biden said at a Friday afternoon press conference.

"Do you have any indication about whether Pres. Putin has made a decision on whether to invade?"



Pres. Biden: "As of this moment I'm convinced he's made the decision. We have reason to believe that." https://t.co/Su59PbbRAGpic.twitter.com/H2R0BWZ4zq — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 18, 2022

Biden spoke earlier in the day with allies to discuss Russia’s military build-up around Ukraine’s borders.

Citing “significant intelligence,” Biden said a Russian attack could occur in the coming days and would be focused on the nation’s capital, Kyiv.

Biden also said Russia’s “phony allegations” that Ukraine is planning to attack the separatist-controlled Donbas “defies logic.” Biden added at the Friday press conference that there have also been upticks of cease-fire violations in eastern Ukraine.

