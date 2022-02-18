Biden 'Convinced' That Putin Has Decided To Invade Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sebastian Murdock
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

President Joe Biden said he is “convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made up his mind and plans to invade Ukraine.

“As of this moment, I’m convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that,” Biden said at a Friday afternoon press conference.

Biden spoke earlier in the day with allies to discuss Russia’s military build-up around Ukraine’s borders.

Citing “significant intelligence,” Biden said a Russian attack could occur in the coming days and would be focused on the nation’s capital, Kyiv.

Biden also said Russia’s “phony allegations” that Ukraine is planning to attack the separatist-controlled Donbas “defies logic.” Biden added at the Friday press conference that there have also been upticks of cease-fire violations in eastern Ukraine.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories