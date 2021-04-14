Biden is on course to allow fewer refugees into the US than Trump, according to a report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Thomas Colson
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biden
President Joe Biden has framed his infrastructure plan as a means of strengthening democracy and undermining autocracy. Alex Wong/Getty Images

  • President Joe Biden is on track to admit the lowest number of refugees of any president - a historic low.

  • The International Rescue Committee said the number was due to Trump-era policies.

  • Biden said he would raise the cap on the number of permitted refugees to as many as 125,000 from October this year.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

President Biden is on track to admit the lowest number of refugees of any president, according to new researchh, which said that the White House had yet to reverse refugee policies introduced during President Trump's time in office.

A report published by the International Rescue Committee found that through the 2021 fiscal year, which began in October 2020, the United States had admitted 2,050 refugees.

If the Biden administration continued admitting refugees at the same rate, that would mean 5,000 refugees were admitted this year.

That would be less than half the number admitted under the Trump administration last year, and would amount to the lowest number of any US president in history, the International Rescue Committee said.

Biden in February declared his intent to restore "moral leadership" to the United States and said he would raise the cap on the number of permitted refugees to as many as 125,000 for the fiscal year that begins in October.

Officials also said that the administration would work with Congress to override this year's cap at 15,000, Insider's Charles Davis reported.

Reaching even that 15,000 target would be difficult, however, partly because the Trump administration also closed over a third of resettlement offices and fired their staff, the Associated Press reported.

Those offices will need to be reopened and new staff will need to be hired before numbers increase significantly.

"Each day that the Trump administration's restrictive and discriminatory categories and all-time low refugee admissions ceiling of 15,000 individuals remains in place is another day that families remain separated and the most vulnerable people are stuck in uncertainty," said Nazanin Ash, vice president of policy and advocacy at the International Rescue Committee in a press release published Monday.

Biden acknowledged the scale of the problem he faced in rebuilding the US in a speech in February. He said: "It's going to take time to rebuild what has been so badly damaged, but that's precisely what we're going to do."

"I'm directing the State Department to consult with Congress about making a down payment on that commitment as soon as possible."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Fauci defended pausing the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine rollout but said those who already got the shot shouldn't worry

    US authorities urged a pause in the vaccine's rollout Tuesday, citing an "abundance of caution" over six cases of blood clots in vaccinated people.

  • Fact check: Viral image does not show President Joe Biden apologizing to George Floyd's child

    A fake story involving a Joe Biden photo is spreading on social media. The image doesn't show Biden apologizing to George Floyd's child, as claimed.

  • Fighting kills, injures nearly 1,800 Afghans in first three months of 2021: U.N.

    Nearly 1,800 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in the first three months of 2021 during fighting between government forces and Taliban insurgents despite efforts to find peace, the United Nations said in a new findings on Wednesday. Fighting has increased in several parts of Afghanistan in recent weeks while the peace process between both warring sides has made no progress despite international calls to reduce violence. It comes a crucial time for Afghanistan as President Joe Biden plans to withdraw the remaining 2,500 U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, twenty years to the day after the al Qaeda attacks that triggered America’s longest war.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Biden issues warning to Putin

    And there's a new plan to end America's longest war.

  • Austria's health minister resigns, saying he's overworked

    Austria's health minister announced his resignation Tuesday, saying that he couldn't continue in the grueling job of helping lead the country's coronavirus response because of persistent personal health problems caused by overwork. Rudolf Anschober, 60, had been health minister since January 2020, when his Green party became the junior partner in a governing coalition under conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. The soft-spoken minister has been one of the main faces of Austria's coronavirus response, which has gathered mixed reviews.

  • 'Clear case of racial profiling': Police officer jailed for breaking Black father’s leg in front of sons after visit to mother’s grave

    PC Charlie Harrison, 39, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison.

  • Haiti’s prime minister resigns as crime wave rocks country amid deepening turmoil

    Haiti’s Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe has resigned in the wake of a surge in crime that has left the country on edge amid a deepening political crisis.

  • Biden to address joint session of Congress on April 28

    President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on April 28. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi extended the invitation to Biden on Tuesday, “to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.” The White House said Biden accepted the invitation.

  • Senate filibuster test over Asian-American hate crime bill

    The Senate is poised to start debate on legislation confronting the rise of potential hate crimes against Asian Americans, a growing problem during the coronavirus crisis that will also test whether the chamber can push past partisanship on an issue important to many constituents. Typically, the Democratic-sponsored COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act might quickly face a filibuster, opposed by Republicans who prefer a different approach. Ahead of Wednesday's initial votes, several leaders of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in Congress gave personal and heart-wrenching stories of the racism they and their constituents have faced, incidents on the rise during the virus outbreak.

  • How Rich Are Joe Biden, Donald Trump and All the Other Living US Presidents?

    Although the current presidential salary is not too shabby at $400,000 a year, many former presidents make the bulk of their money after leaving the White House through speaking engagements, book...

  • The end of the imperial governorship

    Lawmakers across the country want to curtail the sweeping powers of state executives after the pandemic led governors to flex their muscles in historic new ways.

  • Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, police chief resign

    The pressure built Tuesday to fire the suburban Minneapolis police officer who killed a 20-year-old Black man during an altercation after a traffic stop, a shooting authorities said was a tragic mistake but that family members of Daunte Wright and others pointed to as yet the latest example of a broken criminal justice system.

  • Schwarber debuts, leads Nats over Cardinals 5-2

    Kyle Schwarber doubled home a run in his delayed Nationals debut, Andrew Stevenson had a pinch-hit homer and Washington beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 Monday night. Schwarber, Josh Bell and Josh Harrison were in the starting lineup after being sidelined for Washington’s first six games by a coronavirus outbreak that prompted the postponement of the team’s season-opening series and left the club short-handed.

  • Jamal Murray's torn ACL doesn't signal the end for the Nuggets' future

    He just turned 24 this February, and with a core under the age of 27, this isn’t the end of the story for the Nuggets. The momentum has stopped for now, but there’s always another way to the cup.

  • Biden nominates three more for top Justice Department posts

    President Joe Biden nominated three people for top U.S. Justice Department posts on Monday, including a person who will provide legal advice to the administration and another supervising criminal investigations, the White House said. Biden picked Christopher Schroeder, who ran his transition team's efforts on the Justice Department, to be assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel, according to the White House.

  • Biden's chip dreams face reality check of supply chain complexity

    To understand President Joe Biden's challenge in taming a semiconductor shortage bedeviling automakers and other industries, consider a chip supplied by a U.S. firm for Hyundai Motor Co's new electric vehicle, the IONIQ 5. Production of the chip, a camera image sensor designed by On Semiconductor, begins at a factory in Italy, where raw silicon wafers are imprinted with complex circuitry. The wafers are then sent first to Taiwan for packaging and testing, then to Singapore for storage, then on to China for assembly into a camera unit, and finally to a Hyundai component supplier in Korea before reaching Hyundai's auto factories.

  • When Your Girlfriend Dimes You Out as a Capitol Rioter

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyImagine the FBI knocking on your door to question you about your participation in the deadly pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol. You’re foolish enough to invite them, without your legal counsel present, into your home, at which point the feds show you a photo—of you, rioting. You think you can wiggle your way out of this. You lie, and tell them that it’s not you in the photo.Now, imagine your wife or girlfriend then stepping into the room and, unprompted, identifying you as the man in the photo, unintentionally snitching you out to the feds in your own house.As more and more MAGA rioters have gotten caught or charged in the months-long fallout from the Jan. 6 mob violence, that is the kind of story that has followed so many of the indictments and federal investigation—suspects have been identified or busted in so many of the dumbest possible ways that you’d expect the whole saga to be a scene out of Step Brothers.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Will Sommer and Asawin Suebsaeng sit down with Ryan J. Reilly, a senior reporter at HuffPost covering U.S. law enforcement and its hunt for Trumpist rioters. Reilly has spent the past three months meticulously cataloguing the dark, perversely humorous ways in which many of these far-right extremists have found their way into FBI custody. They gratuitously incriminate themselves. They pretend to be tough guys, and then are revealed to be impersonating a trooper or a federal agent. The feds keep making fun of the defendants in affidavits and in court documents. Often, they get ratted out by old high-school chums and rivals, loved ones, or even a random “Facebook stalker” from their home town.Reilly discusses cases such as that of Brent Bozell IV—son of famous conservative activist Brent Bozell—in which the right-wing scion and alleged Capitol rioter was busted not because of FBI in-house sleuthing but because of an amateur online sleuth in Hershey, Pennsylvania, who “described herself to me as the person that everyone [in town] goes to when they need to look into what their new man is up to… So, when any of her girlfriends get a new man, they come to her and she does all the online sleuthing.”Along the way, Suebsaeng also takes listeners inside the Trump 2020 campaign’s “voter fraud” hotline room, which was created by the campaign shortly following former President Donald Trump’s clear loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The hotline and email tipline, in its brief and painful existence, also became a magnet for trolls and pranksters who wanted to inundate Trump staffers with as many grotesque or ludicrously pornographic images as possible.He Was Partners With ‘QAnon.’ Now He Wants Them Arrested.Suebsaeng was recently sent a trove of images, and offered graphic descriptions of others, that had flooded the Trump team in the days following Election Day 2020. He reviewed them—much to his palpable disgust—for Fever Dreams fans’ listening pleasure.“There were deep fakes of then-President Trump in his underpants, or if not in his underwear… just a completely nude Donald Trump with no genitalia. One person who was subjected to rifling through these images described how there was a point where they had to zoom in on the fake photo to confirm that the Donald Trump in that image indeed had no dick, and wasn’t just a nude Donald Trump,” Suebsaeng said.This is one way in which the Trump re-election campaign met its undignified end. And there was a lot more... so if you want a deeper glimpse into what Trump forced his staffers to be subjected to in November, check out the whole episode.Listen to Fever Dreams on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • CDC panel reviews J&J vaccine today; US warns global pandemic 'aftershocks will be felt for years': Live COVID-19 updates

    Prince Philip's funeral limited to 30 people. Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets reviewed. US warns of global pandemic 'aftershocks'. Latest COVID news.

  • Fact check: False claim that President Joe Biden's approval rating lowest in American history

    A claim that a Gallup poll found President Joe Biden to have an 11% approval rating, the lowest in American history, is false.

  • Amazon, Google Join Hundreds of American Corporations in Signing Letter Opposing Voting Limits

    Hundreds of corporations including Google and Amazon signed on to a statement, released Wednesday, expressing opposition to “any discriminatory legislation” that would make it harder to vote. The statement was organized by Kenneth Chenault, a former chief executive of American Express, and Kenneth Frazier, the chief executive of Merck. Other companies backing the statement include Black Rock, Netflix, General Motors, and Starbucks. “It should be clear that there is overwhelming support in corporate America for the principle of voting rights,” Chenault said in the statement. However, “we are not being prescriptive” regarding specific legislation. “These are not political issues,” Chenault said. “These are the issues that we were taught in civics.” The statement is part of a push by major corporations to denounce voting legislation such as the bill recently passed in Georgia, which, among other provisions, mandates that voters present photo identification and bans advocacy groups from distributing food at polling places. Similar bills are under consideration in states including Texas and Michigan, and were introduced after former President Trump claimed Democrats “stole” the general election by means of voter fraud. President Biden and other Democrats claim such legislation is intended to prevent African Americans from voting, with Biden comparing the bills to Jim Crow laws. In response to the Georgia law, Major League Baseball moved its All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver, Colo., and actor Will Smith announced that he would move production of a new $120 million movie to a different state. Republicans have criticized corporate moves to boycott Georgia. “Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said earlier this month.