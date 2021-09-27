Biden to get COVID-19 booster on Monday as additional doses roll out

U.S. President Joe Biden walks from Marine One as he returns to the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will receive a COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, the White House said days after his administration green-lighted a third shot of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine in certain populations.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week backed an additional dose of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older, adults with underlying medical conditions and adults in high-risk working and institutional settings. [L1N2QP2FD]

Biden, 78, has said he and his wife Jill Biden would get their booster dose as soon as eligible.

"I’ll be getting my COVID-19 booster shot — and I encourage everyone who’s eligible to get theirs as well," he said in a post on Twitter.

While scientists are divided over the need for COVID booster shots now when so many people in the United States and other countries remain unvaccinated, Biden announced the push in August as part of an effort to further shore up protections amid the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Only certain populations who received their last dose of Pfizer's shot at least six months ago are eligible for another shot now, U.S. regulators said. The FDA has not yet considered Moderna's application for boosters and Johnson & Johnson has not yet applied for one.

U.S. officials have cited a "pandemic of the unvaccinated" that state, local and federal officials as well as private employers have tried to counter with mandates to get the shots or, in some cases, face repeated testing that have faced some objections.

Experts continue to push vaccines as largely regional outbreaks of the virus across the United States continue to stress health care systems, which could be further exacerbated by exhausted nurses or doctors or by staff who refuse the shots.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; additional reporting by Doina ChiacuEditing by Alistair Bell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden gets a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

    President Biden delivers remarks and receives a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Shaman accused of starting wildfire after lighting fire to boil bear urine to drink

    Officials say Alexandra Souverneva was found near fire line with lighter in her pocket

  • EU reviewing data on Moderna's COVID-19 booster shot

    The review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) comes after its statement last week that it aims to decide in early October whether to endorse a booster for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, nearly a month after it started the evaluation process. "Although EMA and ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control) do not consider the need for COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to be urgent in the general population, EMA is evaluating the present application to ensure evidence is available to support further doses as necessary," the EU regulator said.

  • Four things we learned from Kansas Jayhawks football’s 52-33 loss to Duke Blue Devils

    KU receiver Trevor Wilson made one of the best catches of the college football season.

  • Mark Stoops is giving Kentucky exactly what he promised nine years ago

    Defying football gravity, UK keeps finding way to win in spite of repeatedly getting in its own way.

  • Hope ... or despair? Why KU Jayhawks football loss to Duke Blue Devils provides both

    KU football’s head coach and quarterback perceived the team’s loss to Duke in different ways. Neither were wrong.

  • Moment of truth for U.S. Congress on government funding, debt, Biden agenda

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Congress faces a showdown on Monday over government spending and debt, while pressure mounts on Democrats to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and resolve internal differences to move forward on President Joe Biden's sweeping social agenda. The Senate will hold a procedural vote on Monday evening on legislation that has already passed the House of Representatives to fund the U.S. government through Dec. 3 and suspend the nation's borrowing limit until the end of 2022. Lawmakers also will have to figure out how to raise the debt ceiling to head off the risk of default, with independent analysts warning that the U.S. Treasury Department is likely to exhaust its borrowing authority fully sometime between Oct. 15 and Nov. 4.

  • Biden getting COVID-19 booster shot after authorization

    President Joe Biden will receive his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 or older and approved them for others with preexisting medical conditions and high-risk work environments. Biden, 78, got his first shot on Dec. 21 and his second dose three weeks later, on Jan. 11, along with his wife, Jill Biden. It was not immediately clear whether the first lady, who's 70, would also receive the booster dose on Monday.

  • Non-Pfizer recipients wondering when their booster will come

    A rush of patients — and their questions — followed last week's news that the CDC and FDA would greenlight Pfizer-BioNTech COVID boosters, the Washington Post reported.Driving the news: The recommendation that those older than 65, the immunocompromised and those in high-risk jobs includes a lot of people — but it left out most who received the Moderna shot and all who received Johnson & Johnson.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTh

  • Mental health resources for parents as pandemic continues

    The CDC is releasing some research that shows nearly 70% of caregivers have shown adverse mental health symptoms during the pandemic, and 55% of them say it's showing as depression and anxiety.

  • Anita Hill reflects on Clarence Thomas testimony, her 30-year fight against gender violence

    When Anita Hill accused then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of unwanted advances and lewd comments when she worked for him, she says it changed "just about every aspect" of her life. Thirty years after Hill delivered testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about Thomas, she is still a "crusader" -- not just on the topic of sexual harassment but also on the larger issue of gender violence. "I started out with sexual harassment and I thought that was the issue that I would deal with but I started hearing from people who had told me about intimate partner violence and then there are people who wrote me, [who] spoke about their experience with sexual assault and rape," Hill told "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts.

  • 'View' hosts say they had false positive COVID tests

    The two co-hosts of “The View” whose COVID-19 tests derailed a planned interview with Vice President Kamala Harris last week said Monday that their results turned out to be false positives. Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were pulled off the air Friday in a startling moment of live television that forced an abbreviated Harris interview to be conducted remotely. Hostin and Navarro, along with Joy Behar and Sara Haines, were tested multiple times over the weekend and all results were negative, the show said.

  • JT Speaks on Pregnancy Rumors

    JT wrote on social media that people who have been questioning her about a pregnancy have “lost they marbles” and are “just getting weirder."

  • Biden to get booster COVID-19 shot on camera to lobby support for rollout

    President Joe Biden will receive his third coronavirus vaccine on camera and deliver televised remarks Monday afternoon to lobby support for his administration's rollout of COVID-19 boosters for certain at-risk populations.

  • Check out how high the Gators rank in The Athletic’s top 10

    The Gators jumped all the way to No. 3 in Auerbach's rankings

  • Nicki Minaj Steps Out In Purple Ombré Knee Length Wig

    Nicki Minaj's new purple ombré wig is everything!

  • A Government Shutdown Is Looming. What It Means for the Stock Market.

    Government shutdowns historically haven't significantly impacted the stock market. In fact, markets usually make a quick recovery after a shutdown of five days or more.

  • It's the virus, stupid

    Why the Democrats should pivot to COVID

  • Rancher says there’s ‘no surviving’ alligator-infested swampland where Brian Laundrie said he was going hiking

    ‘Unless he’s got a butt like a duck and can float, he’s not in there,’ says experienced Florida rancher

  • Lakers sign former Oklahoma standout Austin Reaves to two-year contract

    The Lakers have signed guard Austin Reaves to a two-year contract. Reaves averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists with Oklahoma last year.