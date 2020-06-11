Biden on COVID-19 recovery plan: 'There's no guidance'

"Trump has basically had a one-point plan, open businesses. Just open. But it does nothing to keep workers safe and keep businesses able to stay open," Biden said.

Biden rolled out a plan on Thursday to reopen the economy, calling for expanded coronavirus testing and protective equipment for people who go back to work, paid sick leave, small-business grants, fines for businesses that do not abide by safety standards, and hiring a workforce to test the spread of the disease.