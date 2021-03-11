Biden COVID Adviser: I ‘Tip My Hat’ to Trump Admin for Vaccine Development, Distribution

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brittany Bernstein
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Andy Slavitt, a senior adviser to the White House’s COVID team, on Thursday applauded the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed for the “record time” in which the COVID vaccine was developed, after months of Biden administration officials claiming they had been forced to start from scratch on vaccine distribution efforts.

“We’re grateful for the work that came before us and are doing the best we can to continue it and accelerate it,” Slavitt said on Fox News. “I would absolutely tip my hat. … The Trump administration made sure that we got in record time a vaccine up and out. That’s a great thing and it’s something we should all be excited about.”

The comment contradicts other Biden administration officials who have claimed their predecessors left them “a mess” of a vaccine rollout. The president has previously called Trump’s vaccine distribution a “dismal failure.”

“The sad part is the last administration didn’t leave anything. They didn’t leave a plan,” Biden senior adviser Cedric Richmond told CNN in January. White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said “the process to distribute the vaccine, particularly outside of nursing homes and hospitals out into the community as a whole, did not really exist when we came into the White House.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki similarly called the vaccine situation that the new administration had inherited “much worse than we could have imagined.”

As National Review has previously reported, a look at the Bloomberg vaccine tracker shortly after Biden took office reveals that on the last day of the Trump administration more than 1.5 million Americans were vaccinated. The Biden administration inherited a system that had already reached a pace that would meet the president’s goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in his first 100 days in office.

Slavitt said Thursday that the Biden administration hadn’t been trying to “point fingers.”

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden admin wrong on vaccine pace, elderly

    President Joe Biden wrongly claimed the U.S. vaccinated a record 2.9 million people on Saturday while his special adviser on the pandemic exaggerated the share of older Americans who've been fully immunized. BIDEN: “On Saturday, we hit a record of 2.9 million vaccinations in one day in America.” The government's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 2.9 million doses were recorded Saturday but that total comes from multiple days of vaccinations.

  • Hannity blasts Biden for taking credit for Trump's vaccine rollout

    'Hannity' host slams president's attempts to taking credit for predecessor's vaccine achievements

  • Michelle Obama tells People Magazine she's 'moving toward retirement'

    "Barack and I never want to experience winter again," Obama told People, saying they're "building the foundation" for others to continue their work.

  • Contempt hearing sought against Joe Arpaio’s successor

    Paul Penzone took office four years ago as metro Phoenix's new sheriff promising to turn the page on the problems created by his headline-grabbing predecessor, Joe Arpaio — ousted in part after he was found in contempt of court for disobeying a judge's order in a racial profiling case. Now Penzone faces calls for a contempt hearing in the same profiling lawsuit, this time for not complying with a court-ordered overhaul of his agency's much-criticized internal affairs operation, which has a backlog of 2,000 cases. Civil rights lawyers and the U.S. Department of Justice asked a judge in a court filing Wednesday to hold a contempt hearing for Penzone, arguing he is out of compliance with a requirement that internal investigations be completed within 60 or 85 days, depending upon which operation within the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office handles the cases.

  • Fauci’s star rises as relationship with Biden deepens

    Few others cast as long a shadow as Fauci — who over the past year has given America a crash course in epidemiology — especially with top health posts vacant.

  • Biden administration says it’s struggling for right message on immigration

    “I will certainly agree that we are trying to walk and chew gum at the same time,” said Ambassador Roberta Jacobson.

  • Hawaii governor declares emergency after heavy flooding causes extensive damage

    The state has been battered by severe weather that is expected to last until Friday.

  • Matthew McConaughey Says He's 'Considering' a Run for Governor of Texas

    During a recent podcast interview, the 51-year-old expressed wanting "more leadership roles."

  • House Democrats are planning their own trip to the border

    Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) is planning to bring a congressional delegation of House Democrats to the border during the March/April recess to assess the growing immigration crisis, according to a House aide.Why it matters: Preparations for the trip come a few days after Axios reported Republicans planned two separate trips to the area, as Democrats begin to grapple with a renewed border crisis.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe group of House members plans to visit the same tent facility for unaccompanied minors in Carrizo Springs, Texas that White House and Department of Homeland Security officials toured over the weekend. A final itinerary for the Democratic trip hasn’t been established, and it could be postponed, the people said.In a separate, bi-partisan trip, Republican Sen. John Cornyn and Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar also plan to visit Carrizo Springs and Laredo, Texas, according to Cornyn's office. After touring the facilities, Cornyn and Cuellar will "hold a roundtable discussion in Laredo with local leaders and officials about the impact of the recent increase in migration," followed by a joint press conference. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Gaza fishermen killed by Israeli drone caught in nets, Hamas says

    Three Palestinian fishermen who died in an offshore blast on Sunday had encountered an explosive-laden Israeli drone that had fallen into the sea and blew up in their nets, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry in Gaza said on Thursday. An Israeli military spokeswoman had no immediate comment. At the time of the blast, the Israeli military had denied it had any involvement in the incident.

  • Covid vaccine: How many people has India vaccinated?

    More than 20 million people in India have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine so far.

  • Tokyo area COVID-19 numbers showing signs of rising, health minister says

    Coronavirus cases in the Greater Tokyo area are showing signs of creeping up, Japanese Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said on Friday, raising questions about whether a state of emergency can be lifted on schedule on March 21. The Japanese government last week extended the emergency declaration for Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures by 14 days, saying COVID-19 cases hadn't fallen far enough, and that new, more infectious coronavirus variants posed a threat. A decision on whether the state of emergency could be lifted in the Tokyo area, which accounts for about 30% of Japan's population, would ultimately be made after hearing the views of experts, Tamura said in televised remarks.

  • The dangers of an 'America First' vaccine strategy

    Experts fear that allowing the coronavirus to spread unchecked in developing countries could lead to a 'never-ending pandemic.'

  • Rebekah Jones Tried to Protect Florida From COVID-19—and Then Its Governor Came After Her

    In a Cosmopolitan exclusive, the whistleblower speaks out about being raided at gunpoint, forced to flee hundreds of miles to protect her family, and her complicated past. And no, she doesn’t see this story ending well.

  • Oscars: Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas Set To Announce Nominations On Monday

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are set to announce nominations for the 93rd annual Academy Awards on Monday. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said today that the spouses will kick off the event at 5:19 a.m. PT in a global livestream ay global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s […]

  • GOP leader McCarthy takes last-gasp stand against COVID-19 relief bill ahead of House vote

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) took one last stand against President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan ahead of the lower chamber's final vote on the bill, which is almost certain to pass. Democrats, McCarthy said, have "abandoned any pretense of unity," and he accused them of stuffing the bill — which he repeatedly labeled "socialism" — with waste that was unrelated to solving the pandemic, warning that "serious problems" are "immediately on the horizon" for the American people. "History will not be kind to what transpires here today," he said. Rep. Kevin McCarthy: "From H.R. 1 to voting to defund the police, House Democrats have abandoned any pretense of unity." pic.twitter.com/Xnilt3VMlw — The Hill (@thehill) March 10, 2021 House Democrats brushed off the criticism as nothing more than "scare tactics," however. Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), for instance, said facetiously that if Democrats hosted a "potluck picnic, Republicans would call it socialism." Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) responds to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s criticism of COVID relief bill: “If Democrats had a potluck picnic, Republicans would call it socialism.” pic.twitter.com/WeSuA6COIT — The Recount (@therecount) March 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan MarkleThe latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folder7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview

  • Democratic policing bill would cost departments hundreds of millions to comply with, says CBO

    House Democrats' bill to revamp policing and end racial profiling would cost local departments hundreds of millions of dollars in training, data collection and equipment costs, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

  • Seth Meyers Mocks Tucker Carlson And His Royal Family Obsession

    The "Late Night" comedian looked at how much time the Fox News host spent discussing the topic he claims not to care about.

  • Pollen level in air linked to COVID-19 rates; robust vaccine responses seen during pregnancy, lactation

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Higher pollen concentrations in the air have coincided with increases in COVID-19 infection rates, a large study shows, suggesting a possible link. Using data from 130 sites in 31 countries, researchers found that airborne pollen levels, sometimes in combination with humidity and temperature, accounted for up to 44% of the variability of COVID-19 infection rates during the spring of 2020.

  • Disneyland Will Likely Reopen With 66% Greater Capacity Than Expected

    The Happiest Place on Earth may be even happier than expected when it reopens in April. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that the state is close to meeting its goal of inoculating 2 million Californians in underprivileged communities. That milestone, according a recent order from the state, triggers a relaxing of requirements to move […]