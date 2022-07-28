After Biden COVID recovery, admin launches new booster push

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Biden ended his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZEKE MILLER
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration is launching a renewed push for COVID-19 booster shots for those eligible, pointing to the enhanced protections they offer against severe illness as the highly transmissible BA.5 variant spreads across the country.

The initiatives include direct outreach to high-risk groups, especially seniors, encouraging them to get “up to date” on their vaccinations, with phone calls, emails and new public service announcements.

All Americans age 5 and over should get a booster five months after their initial primary series, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It also says those age 50 and over — or those who are immunocompromised — should get a second booster four months after their first. According to CDC, tens of millions of eligible Americans haven’t received their first booster, and of those over 50 who got their first booster, only about 30% have received their second.

CDC has released a "booster calculator” to help people determine when to get a booster shot.

Biden, who received his second booster shot in March, tested positive for the virus last week and recovered after experiencing mild symptoms for five days.

“Given the rise of the Omicron BA.5 variant, it is essential that Americans stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations — with booster shots — to achieve the highest level of protection possible,” the White House said. COVID-19 is killing about 366 people in the U.S. each day, the vast majority of whom are not up-to-date on their vaccinations. The administration says those deaths are largely preventable.

In May, according to the CDC, prior to the dominance of the BA.5 variant in the U.S., people over 50 with only a single booster shot were four times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those with two or more booster doses.

“Currently, many Americans are under-vaccinated, meaning they are not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said earlier this month. “Staying up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines provides the best protection against severe outcomes.”

As part of the new booster push, the White House says pharmacies in the federal pharmacy program will step up outreach to those eligible for another booster dose. It says Walgreens will make more than 600,000 phone calls, and Rite Aid will send nearly 9 million emails to people encouraging them to get shots.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will also reach out to 600 nursing homes that have reported booster uptake rates under 80% to offer additional federal support, including on-site clinics and sending medical providers and infectious disease experts to educate people about the benefits of the shots. CMS will also email booster reminders to the 16 million people who receive their Medicare emails and added a booster reminder message to its 1-800-MEDICARE call-in line.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will also continue to run PSAs encouraging boosters during commercial breaks on shows with significant viewership among seniors, like “NCIS Hawaii,” “Good Morning America,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “48 Hours.”

Recommended Stories

  • Biden emerges from COVID isolation, tells public: Get shots

    President Joe Biden ended his COVID-19 isolation on Wednesday, telling Americans they can “live without fear” of the pandemic if they take advantage of booster shots and treatments, the protections he credited with his swift recovery. “In fact, the same booster shots, the same at-home test, the same treatment that I got is available to you.”

  • Second COVID-19 Booster

    Second COVID-19 Booster

  • More than 780K doses of monkeypox vaccine available Friday; US orders 5.5M for 2023

    The government distributed 300,000 doses this month and announced Wednesday another 786,000 are available – bringing the total to over 1.1 million.

  • Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall

    (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc did not raise its 2022 forecast for sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral treatment on Thursday, and its shares fell nearly 5% before recovering. The U.S. drugmaker maintained its full-year forecast of around $54 billion for its COVID products, even as second-quarter sales of its Paxlovid antiviral pills were much higher-than-expected, raising concerns among some analysts over Pfizer's long-term growth prospects. Paxlovid sales of $8.1 billion topped Wall Street estimates by more than $1 billion, as a surge in cases drove demand.

  • Grand Ledge schools superintendent Marcus Davenport to resign citing 'health challenge'

    In a letter to parents and community members, Grand Ledge Board of Education President Jon Shiftlett cited "an unexpected and serious health issue."

  • Courts block abortion bans in Wyoming, North Dakota

    Abortion bans set to take effect this week in Wyoming and North Dakota were temporarily blocked Wednesday by judges in those states amid lawsuits arguing that the bans violate their state constitutions. A judge in Wyoming sided with a firebombed women’s health clinic and others who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients, while a North Dakota judge sided with the state’s only abortion clinic, Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo. The Wyoming law was set to take effect Wednesday.

  • Nissan's profits plunge on COVID lockdown, chips crunch

    Japanese automaker Nissan's profit plunged in the last quarter to less than half of what it was a year earlier as the COVID-19 lockdown in China and a global semiconductor shortage slammed production. Nissan Motor Co. reported Thursday that its April-June net profit totaled 47.1 billion yen ($349 million), down from 114.5 billion yen in the same period of 2021. Nissan posted a profit in the last fiscal year ended in March for the first time in three years.

  • Public school districts facing decision over face mask wearing, as BA.5 creates high levels of community transmission

    A growing number of public school districts across the U.S. are reinstating face-mask mandates, or considering doing so, as they seek to protect students from the wave of COVID cases being driven by the BA.5 omicron subvariant.

  • Under fire, US officials say monkeypox can still be stopped

    The country’s monkeypox outbreak can still be stopped, U.S. health officials said Thursday, despite rising case numbers and so-far limited vaccine supplies. The Biden administration’s top health official pushed back against criticism about the pace of the response and worries that the U.S. has missed the window to contain the virus, which has been declared a global emergency. “We believe we have done everything we can at the federal level to work with our state and local partners and communities affected to make sure we can stay ahead of this and end this outbreak,” Xavier Becerra, head of the Department of Health and Human Services, told reporters on a call.

  • Novavax (NVAX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    On Novavax's (NVAX) second-quarter earnings call, investors' focus is likely to be on the sales figures of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • If you want to build bigger triceps, overhead extensions are better than pushdowns, small study finds

    Overhead extensions were shown to build 40% more muscle size than tricep pushdowns, according to a new study, even if athletes used less weight.

  • Black people are hesitant about COVID vaccine due to government injustices, MU study finds

    MU study shows local Blacks are hesitant to take COVID-19 vaccines because of past and current government injustices, but they trust their pastors.

  • How much exercise you need to reach your fitness goals, according to experts

    Better mobility, stronger muscles and bones, improved mental health, and the energy to do the things you want: exercise has a host of potential benefits for everyone, regardless of age or fitness level. But making an exercise plan—much less sticking with one—is a tall order for many people. Here, three experts share what you need […]

  • Los Angeles Inches Closer To Avoiding Mask Mandate On Friday – Update

    UPDATED: Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said today that the county is still seeing declines in all of its major Covid metrics, including slowing case numbers and stabilizing hospitalizations and deaths. She says given the improvements, “we may be positioned to pause the implementation of universal masking,” which is due on Friday. […]

  • 100 lawmakers urge Biden to extend federal student loan payment pause

    Payments are currently scheduled to resume Sept. 1.

  • Integrated Mideast defence system still only an idea, says U.S. official

    A senior U.S. administration official said on Thursday that there was no framework yet for an integrated Middle East air and missile defence system but that the United States believes there is potential for a multilateral regional approach for security. President Joe Biden raised the matter during a visit to Saudi Arabia earlier this month where he held a summit with leaders from nine Arab states following a trip to Israel, but left with no public Arab support for a regional security axis. "It's an idea right now, there's no framework for it ... but it was important for the president to raise the issue of better regional integrated air and missile defence," said the administration official, who declined to be named.

  • Trevor Noah Rips Mike Pence for Eating at Olive Garden: ‘Dangerous…When You Look So Much Like a Breadstick’ (Video)

    The roast came in light of Pence complaining about waiting for a table in a recent speech

  • Giant LED Screen Falls and Injures Two Dancers at Concert for Hong Kong Boy Band Mirror

    Warning: This article contains embedded video that may be disturbing to some readers. A series of concerts by Hong Kong boy band Mirror has been called off after a serious accident on Thursday night in which two performers were injured after they were hit by a giant LED video screen that fell from the ceiling. […]

  • EXPLAINER: What's behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?

    The followers of the influential populist Shiite cleric came by the thousands to storm Iraq's parliament. Mass mobilization and control is a well-worn strategy of Muqtada al-Sadr, a mercurial figure who has emerged as a powerful force in Iraq’s cutthroat political scene with a nationalist, anti-Iran agenda. Wednesday's storming of parliament came after al-Sadr's Tehran-backed political rival, former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, nominated a pro-Iran politician to be Iraq's new leader.

  • Anthony Fauci's life, work during COVID are PBS film's focus

    Dr. Anthony Fauci and his tumultuous experience during the COVID-19 pandemic are the focus of a PBS “American Masters” documentary. The film follows Fauci at home and at work during a 14-month period starting from President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January 2021, PBS announced Wednesday. “Tony – A Year in the Life of Dr. Anthony Fauci” is set to debut on the PBS “American Masters” showcase in spring 2023, following a planned release in movie theaters.