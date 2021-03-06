Biden Covid rescue plan clears crucial Senate hurdle

  • The $1.9 trillion Covid relief package supported by President Joe Biden now heads back to the Democratic-majority House of Representatives, where it is expected to be adopted barring a last-minute setback
  • US President Joe Biden called the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan "absolutely essential" to helping turn around the nation's pandemic-battered economy
  • US Senator Joe Manchin, the most conservative Democrat in the chamber, threatened to sink a jobless benefits element of the Covid rescue plan over its high cost, but agreed to a compromise
1 / 3

Biden Covid rescue plan clears crucial Senate hurdle

The $1.9 trillion Covid relief package supported by President Joe Biden now heads back to the Democratic-majority House of Representatives, where it is expected to be adopted barring a last-minute setback
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Mathes
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The US Senate on Saturday voted to approve a $1.9 trillion relief package that President Joe Biden vows will revive the country's pandemic-stricken economy, capping hours of debate, frenzied negotiations and a marathon overnight voting session.

Passed by 50 votes to 49 in a party line vote, the sweeping legislation now heads back to the Democratic-majority House of Representatives, where it is expected to be adopted barring a last-minute setback.

Even without the progressive priority of a minimum wage increase to $15 an hour, the stimulus bill marks a victory for Biden's Democrats as they put their stamp on the recovery from a pandemic that has killed over 500,000 in the United States and hobbled its economy.

"It's been a long day, a long night, a long year, but a new day has come and we tell the American people help is on the way," said top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer ahead of the vote.

"This bill will deliver more help to more people than anything the federal government has done in decades."

The legislation would send out $1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans and allocates $350 billion to state and local governments and $130 billion to schools.

It would also provide $49 billion for expanded Covid testing, tracing and research, and $14 billion for vaccine distribution.

The huge bill -- the second largest rescue package in US history, after last year's $2 trillion CARES Act -- almost fell apart.

- 'Parade of left-wing projects' -

Senate action was paralyzed for more than 10 hours Friday as Democrats scrambled to retain the support of the party's most conservative senator, Joe Manchin, who balked at the scale of jobless benefits.

It took a call from Biden himself and a reduction in supplemental weekly unemployment insurance from $400 to $300, among other tweaks, to prevent Manchin from defecting to the Republicans.

"This agreement allows us to move forward on the urgently needed American Rescue Plan," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said of the compromise.

The Manchin drama served to highlight the growing political muscle of moderates in a deadlocked Senate, where a single swing vote could make or break major legislation.

Biden already had to compromise with Democrats urging more fiscal restraint, reportedly agreeing to a narrowing of the income limit for families receiving stimulus checks.

Over a rapid-fire but lengthy series known as a "vote-a-rama", bleary-eyed senators acted on dozen of amendments, mostly Republican proposals that failed but which forced rival Democrats into casting politically-fraught votes.

Republicans are united in opposition to the bill, which they frame as a bloated ideological wishlist for Democrats.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has decried it as "a parade of left-wing projects" and said "our country's already set for a roaring recovery."

The breakthrough on the bill came against a backdrop of strong US economic data signaling that the world's largest economy may finally be healing.

They included better-than-expected hiring in February as businesses battered by the pandemic began recruiting again.

- 'Essential Rescue Plan' -

The vast majority of the job gains were in the leisure and hospitality sector, which was devastated in the pandemic's early months, the Labor Department reported.

Yet the economy was still short 9.5 million jobs compared with February 2020, before the pandemic began.

Biden said the data underscored the need for lawmakers to approve his aid plan, and his economic advisers said the current pace of job gains meant it would take two years to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

Biden's proposal is the third major stimulus package aimed at helping the US economy weather the coronavirus crisis.

"We can't go one step forward and two steps backward," Biden said at the White House Friday. "The rescue plan is absolutely essential to turning this around."

bur-jm/ec

Recommended Stories

  • Tired of following COVID-19 safety protocols? You have pandemic fatigue. Here's what to do.

    Pandemic fatigue is contributing to the decline in the use of personal safety precautions. So, what can we do as the COVID-19 crisis continues?

  • Senate passes $1.9T Covid relief bill, with no GOP support

    President Joe Biden called the legislation "urgently needed" and praised the Senate for passing it.

  • How much money will your state get if Biden's COVID-19 relief bill passes?

    Republican governors have slammed the bill's funding formula based on unemployment as 'biased.' But a breakdown shows only small differences.

  • SC drops to CDC’s low community COVID-19 spread level with latest case report

    The percentage of positive tests has been steadily declining, which health officials say is a sign that the virus spread is slowing.

  • Senate Democrats eke out 50-49 COVID-19 relief bill victory

    President Biden is another step closer to signing his administration's COVID-19 relief bill into law. The Senate on Saturday passed the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan along party lines with a 50-49 vote. Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) was absent, so Vice President Kamala Harris was not needed to cast the tie-breaking vote on behalf of the Democrats, as expected. Democrats, despite having only a narrow majority in the upper chamber, were able to push the bill through thanks to a procedural tool called budget reconciliation, which allowed them to avoid Republican filibusters and pass the legislation with a simple majority. BREAKING: Senate Dems pass Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus Biggest provisions: -- $1,400 checks per adult & kid-- Unemployment @ $300 thru Sept. 6-- $350 billion for cities, states, tribes-- $3K/yr per kid 6-17, $3,600 kids 0-6-- $170B for schools-- $100B public health — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) March 6, 2021 Leahy announces the Covid relief bill has passed, and a round of applause ensues pic.twitter.com/3N4JO4WWdH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2021 The best chance for a surprise vote disappeared after Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), one of the most moderate voices in the GOP Senate, stood with her Republican colleagues and voted against the bill. Because the Senate amended the package, it will now head back to the Democratic-majority House, where it's likely to get a second stamp of approval, before it gets to Biden's desk. Despite the extra step, it's on pace to get there before March 14, when the current iteration of enhanced unemployment benefits expires. Read more at The Washington Post and NPR. More stories from theweek.comRon Johnson's lazy obstruction exposes the reality of the filibusterWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chilling7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy

  • 3 takeaways from Ben Roethlisberger’s new contract

    Whether you wanted him back or not, we all knew it was coming -- it was just a matter of when and at what salary.

  • Senate passes $1.9tn coronavirus relief bill, overcoming Republican opposition

    Pelosi has said measure should be law by 14 March, when tens of millions of Americans risk losing unemployment benefits People wait in line for food donations in Harlem, New York. Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief bill will provide $1,400 payments to most Americans. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Democrats have taken a critical step towards a first major legislative victory since assuming control of Congress and the White House, with a party-line vote in the Senate to approve Joe Biden’s $1.9tn coronavirus relief bill. After a marathon voting session through the night on Friday and into Saturday afternoon, Senate Democrats overcame unified Republican opposition to approve the sweeping stimulus package. The final tally was 50-49, with one Republican absent. One of the largest emergency aid packages in US history now returns to the House for final approval before being signed into law by Biden. Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, has said she expects Democrats to approve the measure before 14 March, when tens of millions of Americans risk losing unemployment benefits if no action is taken. In a statement on Saturday, the House majority leader, Steny Hoyer, said the Senate version of the American Rescue Plan would be considered “on Tuesday … so that we can send this bill to President Biden for his signature early next week”. Biden and Democrats will look to move on to other priorities, including voting rights reform and an ambitious infrastructure package. The bill aimed at combating the Covid-19 pandemic and reviving the struggling US economy will provide direct payments of up to $1,400 to most Americans; extend federal unemployment benefits; rush money to state, local and tribal governments; and allot significant funding to vaccine distribution and testing. Republicans attacked the bill as a “liberal wishlist” mismatched with an improving economic and public health outlook as more Americans are vaccinated and infections plateau. Mitch McConnell walks on Capitol Hill as the Senate works to complete the Democrats’ $1.9tn Covid relief bill. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP “Our country is already set for a roaring recovery,” said Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader, on Friday, citing a jobs report that showed 379,000 jobs added in February. “Democrats inherited a tide that was already turning.” But Democrats and the White House were quick to push back, pointing to more than 9 million Americans out of work and millions more struggling to pay for rent and food. On Friday, calling the measure “one of the largest anti-poverty bills in recent history”, the Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, said the legislation would help those worst hit by the pandemic. “Sometimes the macro statistics get in the way,” Schumer said. “The top end is doing very well – the top 10% or 25% – but so many other people are struggling. And if you just look at a big number, you say, everything is getting a little better. It’s not for the lower half of America. It’s not.” Biden was reportedly due to speak on the subject on Saturday. Tina Smith, a Democratic senator from Minnesota, told CNN the long slog of around 30 hours’ work overnight had been worth the final result. The boost “for working families in this country was just so palpable on the Senate floor”, she said, “and the difference that this is going to make for reopening our schools safely, for lifting children out of poverty, for helping families directly recover from this Covid pandemic is just going to be so important.” The marathon “vote-a-rama” session featured the longest recorded vote in Senate history, just shy of 12 hours, as Democrats scrambled to strike a deal with Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a moderate holdout who mounted a last-minute push to scale back unemployment benefits. Bowing to Manchin’s demands, the resulting compromise will keep benefits at $300 a week instead of $400, as proposed by Biden and approved by the House. However, the benefits will be extended until October rather than August, and Democrats added a provision to provide up to $10,200 in tax relief for unemployed Americans. Speaking to reporters after the final vote, Schumer repeatedly hailed his caucus and deflected invitations to criticise Manchin. “People have new differences all the time,” he said, when asked why Manchin had not levelled his demand earlier, adding: “Unity, unity, unity. That’s how we got this done.” Schumer was also asked if he thought another stimulus and relief bill might yet be needed. “It’s a very strong bill,” he said, “part of it will depend on Covid. How long will it last, will there be a new strain.” Experts have warned of a potential fourth surge as variants emerge and predominantly Republican states reopen their economies and look to abandon basic public health measures such as mask mandates. Chuck Schumer speaks to the media after the Senate voted to approved the Covid-19 relief package. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA “Part of it will depend on the economy,” said Schumer. “It has some underlying weaknesses that need bolstering. How deep and weak are those. Our number one lodestar is going to be helping the American people and if they need more help, we’ll do another bill. If this bill is sufficient, and I think it’s going to help in a big way, then we won’t.” Despite deep political polarization and staunch Republican opposition, the legislation has broad public appeal. A poll by Monmouth University found that 62% of Americans approve of the stimulus package, including more than three in 10 Republicans. Yet the endeavor tested the fragile alliance between progressives and moderates as Democrats attempt to wield their power with only the barest control of Congress. Early on Friday, the Senate rejected a proposal by the Vermont senator Bernie Sanders to include a $15-an-hour minimum wage increase, a top liberal priority and a key plank of Biden’s economic agenda. The Senate parliamentarian had deemed the provision inadmissible under the rules of a special budget process Democrats are using to bypass Republican opposition. Despite widespread public support for raising the federal minimum wage, Democrats remain divided over the measure. On Friday, eight joined all Republicans in blocking the amendment, which would have required 60 votes to pass. “Let me be very clear: we are not giving up on this,” Sanders said. “We are going to come back with vote after vote. And one way or the other we are going to pass a $15 minimum wage. That is what the American people want and that is what the American people need.” The approval of the bill in the Senate came after hours upon hours of voting on a torrent of amendments, most of which were offered by Republicans with the goal of forcing Democrats to take a position on measures designed to be politically troublesome. Proceedings had already been much delayed on Thursday, when the Republican senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin forced Senate clerks to read the 628-page bill in its entirety – a task that took nearly 11 hours. Smith said Republican opposition to the bill was “a shame because this package is broadly bipartisan out in the country, even if it’s not within the Senate chamber”.

  • Donald Trump was wrong to claim absentee ballots helped Joe Biden beat him, according to new Stanford University study

    Republicans have baselessly maintained that the expansion of mailed ballot votes was a major reason why Donald Trump lost the election.

  • Senate Democrats advance $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, clearing hurdle as they finalize changes to legislation

    Democrats advanced the stimulus bill, kicking off a marathon debate that's likely to push a final Senate vote into the weekend.

  • Myanmar cracked down brutally on protests. It may get worse.

    Myanmar's security forces have killed scores of demonstrators protesting a coup. The slide from a nascent democracy to yet another coup, as rapid as it has been brutal, opens up a grim possibility: As bad as it looks in Myanmar now, if the country’s long history of violent military rule is any guide, things could get worse.

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • QAnon predicted Trump’s re-inauguration on 4 March. Congress braced for an assault. Neither happened

    Two months after Capitol attack, embittered conspiracy cult holds out for last-ditch effort to revive former president – but law enforcement warns that the insurrection was not an isolated event

  • Blue Jackets hang on to edge struggling Stars 3-2

    Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eric Robinson added third-period goals, and the Columbus Blue Jackets held off a late rally attempt to beat the struggling Dallas Stars 3-2 on Thursday night. Korpisalo stopped 22 shots for the Blue Jackets, who have won two straight – equaling their longest winning streak of the season – after going 0-4-1. “We’ve just got to keep taking a step forward and find some consistency,” Columbus coach John Tortorella said.

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • Canucks open 2-game set with 3-1 win over Maple Leafs

    Jake Virtanen scored twice, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night in the opener of a two-game set. Bo Horvat also scored for Vancouver, providing a bit of a cushion with a goal midway through the third period. Pierre Engvall scored for the Maple Leafs off an assist from Ilya Mikheyev.

  • Trump demands three Republican groups stop raising money off his name

    Former President Donald Trump has demanded that three main Republican groups stop using his name and likeness to help raise money, a Trump adviser said on Saturday. The adviser, confirming a report in Politico, said that lawyers for Trump on Friday had sent cease-and-desist letters to the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Campaign and National Republican Senate Campaign, asking them to stop using his name and likeness on fundraising emails and merchandise.

  • What is Biden doing differently at US border?

    Democrat Joe Biden has promised to undo the 'cruelty' of Donald Trump's immigration policies.

  • Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney says the duchess has dealt with 'the pressure, the politics and the press' like nobody else

    Meghan Markle's longtime friend Jessica Mulroney was one of several people who publicly defended the duchess against accusations she bullied staff.

  • America's oldest college debate society votes to strip Ted Cruz of a prestigious Princeton honor for public service

    Members of Princeton's debating society were unhappy at Cruz's support of voter fraud claims in the 2020 election and his role in the Capitol attack.

  • MSNBC host and former Republican congressman Joe Scarborough says there's 'no doubt' that the GOP is 'unsavable'

    "You know, my friends and my family members, they all voted for him, and it's been hard for me to process it," Scarborough said of support for Trump.