Biden credits American people for jobs numbers

President Joe Biden welcomes March job numbers as America’s employers unleashed a burst of hiring, adding 916,000 jobs for the month. "I'm giving credit to the American people," Biden says. (April 2)

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: Today's report also reminds us how deep a hole we started in. After a year of devastation, there are still 8.4 million fewer jobs today than there were last March, 80.4 million. We created 900,000 again. But 8.4 million jobs fewer today than last March.

So too many Americans have been unemployed for longer than six months. Too many women have been forced out of the workforce. Unemployment among people of color remains far too high.

Yes, we made progress by starting to build an economy from the bottom up and the middle out. And yes, the American Rescue Plan is laying the foundation for that economy, but we still need the American Jobs plan to build on that foundation, to build this country back better.

So the bottom line is this-- today's report is good news. Today's report shows that the country can-- what it can do when we act together to fight a virus, to give working people the help they need. But we still have a long way to go, but I know that we're going to get there, and going to get there together.

And May God bless you all. And may you have a Happy Easter and a Holy Easter. Thank you.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

- --slow the economy, Mr President?

- How much credit are you taking for today's numbers?

JOE BIDEN: I'm giving credit to the American people.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

Raising taxes, the study show, will not slow the economy at all. Asking corporate America just to pay their fair share will not slow the economy at all. It will-- it will make the economy function better. It will create more energy.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

- Mitch McConnell says he's gonna fight you-- Mitch McConnell says he's going to fight your administration every step of the way. What is your reaction to that?

JOE BIDEN: [CHUCKLES]

If the Republicans argue that we don't need infrastructure, it need not-- they've been talking about the need for years now. If the Republicans decide that we need it, but they're not going to pay for it, it's just going to increase the deficit.

If Republicans say the next phase of my plan, we don't need to invest in VA hospitals and keep the sacred obligation we made to so many Americans, if the Republicans say that the 400,000 homes and schools and daycare centers that have lead pipes, lead pipes delivering water to their doors, if they say we shouldn't be doing that, what do you think would happen if they found out all the lead pipes are up in the Capitol every time they turned on the water fountain?

So I think-- look, I think we're going to have a-- I think the Republican's voters are going to have a lot to say about whether we get a lot of this done.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

