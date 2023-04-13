Biden criticises Sunak for not trying harder to break Brexit deadlock

Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak - Simon Walker/UPI / Shutterstock

Joe Biden rebuked Rishi Sunak for not working closely with Dublin to break the Brexit deadlock at Stormont after correcting himself for saying the Irish rugby team had “beat the hell out of the Black and Tans”.

The US president mixed up the New Zealand side with controversial former British soldiers recruited as reinforcement constables, who carried out reprisals against Irish citizens during Ireland’s bloody war of independence.

The clanger came just hours after Mr Biden’s speech in Belfast, which was given after he was accused of hating the UK by senior DUP politicians including Arlene Foster, the former first minister.

In a speech to both houses of the Irish parliament on Thursday, Mr Biden made clear he mis-spoke before urging Mr Sunak to convince the DUP to drop its 14-month boycott and get back to Stormont.

“I think the United Kingdom should be working closer with Ireland in this endeavour,” said Mr Biden, who also urged Britain to work with the EU to boost Northern Ireland.

He said the Good Friday Agreement, which created Stormont and was signed 25 years ago this week, still “needed champions” a day after he offered the DUP billions in US investment to embrace the new Brexit deal and return to power-sharing in a Belfast speech.

“Hundreds of American companies are keen to invest but they are cautious because the institutions are not in place,” he said in Dublin.

But Mr Biden risked provoking fresh wrath from the DUP by posing for a smiling selfie with former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams.

The US president said he had discussed better cooperation with Ireland, the other guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement, with Leo Varadkar, the Irish prime minister.

Gerry Adams and Joe Biden - Gerry Adams/Twitter

Speaking afterwards, Mr Varadkar said, “I believe the British and Irish governments need to work hand in glove to have a common strategy when it comes to making the Good Friday Agreement work again and getting the institutions up and running.”

Asked if Mr Biden was “anti-British”, Mr Varadkar said the president was “very keen to have a strong and special relationship with the United Kingdom” but unionists suspect Mr Biden wants a united Ireland.

“You see this tie I have with this shamrock on it? This was given to me by one of these guys right here. He was a hell of a rugby player, and he beat the hell out of the Black and Tans Oh, God,” Mr Biden said in the Windsor pub in Dundalk on Wednesday night.

He was paying tribute to his distant cousin Rob Kearney, a former Irish rugby player, who gave Mr Biden the Irish team tie after the side beat the New Zealand rugby team at Soldier Field in Chicago in 2016

Mr Biden began his speech to the Irish parliament by raising his eyes to the heavens and addressing Catherine Eugenie Finnegan, his deceased mother.

‘I wish I could stay longer’

“Well mum, you said it would happen,” he said. “I’m home,” he said in Irish, before adding in English, “I only wish I could stay longer.

“I always have a little bit of Ireland close by,” Mr Biden said, during an address punctuated with applause and bookended by standing ovations.

“In the Oval Office I have a rugby ball signed by the Irish rugby team from when they beat the All Blacks,” he emphasised to laughter from the members of parliament and senate.

Also present were some of the leaders of Northern Ireland’s major political parties, including Michelle O’Neill of Sinn Fein, the First Minister designate, but not Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the DUP chief.

Earlier on Thursday the White House said that it was “incredibly clear” that Mr Biden meant the All Blacks in Dundalk.

There was another awkward moment on Thursday when Mr Biden was snubbed by Irish President Michael D Higgins’s Bernese Mountain dog Misneach, who is a celebrity in Ireland.

Misneach, whose name means courage, has previously met Emmanuel Macron, the French president, but refused to come when beckoned by Mr Biden and later sprinted past the US leader without so much as a hello.