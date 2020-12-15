Biden criticizes Loeffler, Perdue for doing 'nothing' while Trump tried to 'wipe out' Georgia votes
President-elect Joe Biden didn't hold back Tuesday while campaigning for Georgia's Democratic Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in Atlanta.
Biden criticized their incumbent opponents, Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.), primarily for allowing President Trump to go unchecked while challenging the state's presidential election votes despite having no evidence of widespread voter fraud. "You know who did nothing while Trump, Texas, and others were trying to wipe out every single one of the almost 5 million votes you had cast here in Georgia in November?," Biden asked during the campaign event. "Your two Republican senators."
Biden slams Georgia’s GOP senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, saying they “did nothing” while Trump sought to nullify the state’s election results.
“You might want to remember that come January 5” https://t.co/KZ09vBFoVv pic.twitter.com/cR8wfKvE5O
— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) December 15, 2020
Loeffler and Perdue, Biden said, "fully embraced" the case brought to the Supreme Court by Texas which sought to overturn election results in key swing states like Georgia before sarcastically remarking that perhaps the lawmakers "were just confused" and think they represent the Lone Star State. "Well, if they want to do the bidding of Texas, they should be running in Texas, not in Georgia," he said.
