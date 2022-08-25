Biden criticizes tax breaks for the rich when asked if student loan relief is 'fair'

MarketWatch

About $400,000 is in profits through investments, post-tax, and $120,000 in savings. Being that mortgage rates are so high, and average home prices where I live are close to $600,000, is it a smart move to buy a house with all-cash, or better to take out a mortgage? “It’s always better if you can use someone else’s money to buy property because this allows you to use your cash for other investments,” Clint Coons, founder of Anderson Business Advisors, told MarketWatch.