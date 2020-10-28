Biden criticizes Trump over rallygoers who were stranded after Omaha event

While delivering remarks Wednesday on health care and the coronavirus pandemic, former Vice President Joe Biden criticized President Trump after people who went to his rally in Omaha, Neb. on Tuesday night, were stranded after the event ended because of bus delays.

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: Just look at what happened last night in Omaha after Trump-- after the Trump rally ended. Hundreds of people, including old Americans and children, were stranded in sub-zero freezing temperatures for hours. Several folks ended up at the hospital. It's an image that captures President Trump's whole approach to this crisis. He takes a lot of big pronouncements, and he makes a lot of big pronouncements, but they don't hold up. He gets his photo op, and then he gets out. He leaves everyone else to suffer the consequences of his failure to make a responsible plan. It seems like he just doesn't care much about it. And the longer he's in charge, the more reckless he gets. It's enough. It's time to change.