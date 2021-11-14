Biden has dealt with multiple crises in past 9 months: Donna Brazile
The Powerhouse Roundtable breaks down the latest news on "This Week."
The Powerhouse Roundtable breaks down the latest news on "This Week."
Hundreds of students made their way out of Bloomfield Hills High School during class time Friday afternoon, to protest a pattern of racism.
Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary who holds the purse strings to much of President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, was holding forth with reporters on its impact — the promise of more electric cars, intercity train routes, bigger airports — when a pointed question came. The 39-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate laid out his argument that highway design can reflect racism, noting that at least $1 billion in the bill will help reconnect cities and neighborhoods that had been racially segregated or divided by road projects. One of his greatest shortcomings as a White House candidate was his inability to win over Black voters.
The largest-ever study of the psychedelic drug psilocybin revealed Tuesday that the drug is effective in treating serious depression, Stat News reports. Why it matters: The Compass Pathways study, which is the "largest randomized, controlled, double-blind trial of psilocybin," found that patients who were given the highest dose of the drug had a significant decrease in depressive symptoms as compared to the placebo group, per Stat.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights wit
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis has called the Florida legislature into a special session in order to coerce his Republican majority to pass a series of measures intended to diminish the ability of private businesses and government to promote COVID vaccinations. Of course, this has very little to do with the welfare of Floridians. DeSantis is making his case directly to a right-wing swath of 2024 national primary voters that he is the most anti-mask, anti-vaccine governor in America.
Opinion: The origin of this phenomenon is sad but also predictable, given the divided nature of our culture on a host of social issues.
A class action lawsuit that alleges a massive temple in Robbinsville was constructed with forced labor has expanded to four other sites.
Despite her party affiliation, Navarro was insistent that Americans not move on from the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, saying, "We're not moving on until we find out everything that happened"
Amelyun Nguyen isn't sure how the misinformation spread. She told BuzzFeed News she's not even a Travis Scott fan.
Travis Scott’s lawyer claims the rapper wasn’t aware of the full scope of the deadly travesty at the Astroworld music […] The post Travis Scott didn’t ‘understand full effect’ of Astroworld tragedy until next day: lawyer appeared first on TheGrio.
One York County man's obituary ended with “#Letsgobrandon.”
A woman visiting New York's Bronx Zoo Thursday climbed over the barrier near the lion exhibit. Myah Autry did the same thing two years ago.
New York City Police officials have labeled an activist a domestic terrorist after he warned the mayor-elect there would be riots and “bloodshed” if the […]
Trump was admitted to the hospital on October 2, 2020, while Christie checked himself into Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey the day after.
Fox NewsFox News anchor Chris Wallace repeatedly grilled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Sunday over what he perceived to be hypocrisy from the state’s right-wing leaders’ stance on vaccine mandates.Last month, in response to the White House announcing that workers of large companies will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly, GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order banning “any entity” in the state from enforcing a vaccine mandate. On top of that, Abbott also
"If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion," Flynn said.
Thirteen years ago, Barack Obama deployed some of his cold-eyed analysis when it came time to pick a running mate. Despite the occasional gaffe and errant political admission, Biden was unfailingly loyal to Obama even when they had deep and sincere disagreements.
“It’s all about transparency, so the American people can judge for themselves,” Meadows griped about Rod Rosenstein in 2018.
via Facebook When the conspiracy theorist Cindy Ficklin applied to become a Colorado school superintendent six months ago, she had a photo of herself online holding a pistol.“It was either my Glock 42 or my Glock 43,” she told The Daily Beast this week.Ficklin had also posted a missive about a supposed global conspiracy among a super-rich elite led by billionaire George Soros.“If you don’t know who George Soros is...you’re not alone - (he’s one of the monsters in the shadows),” she wrote. “Soros
Former White House Coronavirus Response team member Dr. Scott Atlas blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx and former CDC Director Robert Redfield in a new book saying that he was “disgusted” by their dismissal of scientific data he presented to them during the Trump administration.
The Department of Defense will respond "appropriately" to a decision this week by the Oklahoma National Guard to rescind the Pentagon's requirement for service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.Driving the news: "We are aware of the memo issued by the Oklahoma Adjutant General regarding COVID vaccination for Guardsmen and the governor’s letter requesting exemption. We will respond to the governor appropriately," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told Axios in a statement.Stay on top of the lat