Biden Decides to Stick to August 31 Withdrawal Deadline amid Taliban Threats

President Biden has decided to adhere to his initial August 31 deadline for withdrawing American forces from Afghanistan, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

Biden has requested contingency plans should the U.S. need to keep troops in Afghanistan until a later date, a senior administration official told CNN. A Taliban spokesman said on Tuesday that the U.S. must withdraw all its forces from the country by August 31, with “no exceptions.”

In response to the Taliban threat, Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) urged Biden to ignore the withdrawal deadline.

“Damn the deadline. The American people are not going to surrender our fellow citizens to the Taliban. Americans want us to stay until we get our people out, and so do our allies,” Sasse said in a statement. “If President Biden accepts the Taliban’s terms he’ll be the one holding the shovel in Afghanistan’s ‘graveyard of empires.'”

The U.S. has evacuated close to 60,000 people from Afghanistan since August 14, including thousands of Afghans who worked with the American military or defense contractors. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday that the U.S. had evacuated “several thousand” Americans from Afghanistan, but declined to give a specific number.

U.S. troops are currently turning away some Afghans at the Kabul airport to give priority to American citizens and green card holders, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

