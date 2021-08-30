Biden declares major disaster after Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana

U.S. President Joe Biden visits FEMA headquarters in Washington
·1 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Louisiana and ordered federal aid to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Ida, the White House said on Sunday.

"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," the White House said.

Hurricane Ida, making landfall as a fierce Category 4 storm, plowed into Louisiana from the Gulf Mexico on Sunday knocking out power for hundreds of thousands.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Best Emerging-Currency Trades Switch From Early to Late Hikers

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the year’s best-performing emerging-market currencies may lose favor as the rationale for rate hikes to tackle inflation shows early signs of waning.The Brazilian real and the Russian ruble have already come under pressure this quarter, with traders speculating central banks may pull back on the pace of monetary-policy tightening. Both currencies were among the best performers through the first half of the year, but have since taken a hit, with the real sinking about 4.5%

  • Singapore's Shopee changes the game in Brazil's e-commerce sector

    Sea Ltd's Shopee took just two years to become Brazil's most-downloaded shopping app, winning users to its low-cost marketplace with its game-changing approach to e-commerce: in-app mini-games offering coupons to winning users. The Singapore-based company has combined online shopping with the gaming nous of its separate mobile game arm Garena - creator of "Free Fire", Brazil's most-downloaded title for eight consecutive quarters - to generate sales analysts estimated at almost a third of local champion Magazine Luiza SA. Back home, Shopee only needed five years to become Southeast Asia's most-visited e-commerce website, overtaking the likes of Lazada, backed by China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, and Tokopedia, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.

  • Australia considering new laws for Apple, Google, WeChat digital wallets

    The Australian government is considering new laws that would tighten the regulation of digital payment services by tech giants such as Apple and Alphabet's Google. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he would "carefully consider" that and other recommendations from a government-commissioned report into whether the payments system had kept pace with advances in technology and changes in consumer demand. Services such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and China's WeChat Pay, which have grown rapidly in recent years, are not currently designated as payment systems, putting them outside the regulatory system.

  • Live Updates: Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana as a 'catastrophic' Category 4 storm with 140-mph maximum winds and storm surge up to 16 feet

    Hundreds of thousands of people in Louisiana were without power on Sunday as the Category 4 storm hit the US Gulf Coast.

  • Theranos founder claims abuse by ex-boyfriend in fraud trial -court filings

    In court filings submitted more than 18 months ago, Holmes' lawyers said they planned to present evidence that Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani abused her emotionally and psychologically in a relationship that spanned more than a decade. Theranos, which Holmes founded in 2003 at the age of 19, collapsed in March 2018 when she, Balwani and the $9 billion company were charged with fraud by U.S. regulators. Theranos had made Holmes, a Stanford University dropout, a Silicon Valley star.

  • Hurricane Ida rips off part of roof at Lady of the Sea hospital after Louisiana landfall

    Video posted to Twitter showed a large section of the Lady of the Sea hospital roof peeling off as Ida's winds whipped through Galliano, Louisiana.

  • Dad grabs dying 24-year-old son’s gun after shootout with off-duty NYPD and opens fire

    As a man lay dying on a Bronx street from a shootout with police, his father snatched the gun from his fallen son — and used it to continue the gun battle with cops, authorities said. Two off-duty cops spotted the son, Mike Rosado, 24, shooting at a man on Valentine Ave. near 180th St. in Tremont just after 4 a.m. Sunday, police said. The father and son had been in an argument with a group of ...

  • 'Very, very bad': Images show damage, flooding from Hurricane Ida

    Video and photos showed the impact of 150 mph winds and what officials called a 'catastrophic' storm surge.

  • Police arrest teen accused of stabbing, killing homeowner during break-in

    Las Vegas police have arrested teen accused of stabbing and killing a homeowner during a break-in.

  • Lake Tahoe threatened by massive fire, more ordered to flee

    “Today’s been a rough day and there’s no bones about it," said Jeff Marsoleis, forest supervisor for El Dorado National Forest. A few days ago, he thought crews could halt the Caldor Fire's eastern progress, but “today it let loose." Flames churned through mountains just a few miles southwest of the Tahoe Basin, where thick smoke sent tourists packing at a time when summer vacations would usually be in full swing ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

  • Hurricane Ida expected to bring 'extremely life-threatening inundation' to the Gulf Coast, forecast warns

    The inundation is expected to stretch from parts of Louisiana to the coast of Mississippi, the National Hurricane Center said.

  • New Orleans Facing Weeks of Darkness on Hurricane Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- New Orleans may be without power and air conditioning for more than three weeks in the wake of Hurricane Ida, which roared ashore with more powerful winds than Hurricane Katrina, according to utility owner Entergy Corp.Almost 750,000 homes and businesses were without power across Louisiana as of 7:26 p.m. local time on Sunday, according to Poweroutage.us, which tracks utility outages. The blackouts were concentrated in the southeastern tip of the state that includes New Orleans an

  • Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

    Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., knocking out power to all of New Orleans, blowing roofs off buildings and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast into one of the nation's most important industrial corridors. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that deputies responded to a home in Prairieville on a report of someone injured by a fallen tree. Prairieville is a suburb of Baton Rouge, Louisiana's capital city.

  • Louisiana governor says Hurricane Ida will be one of the strongest since the 1850s

    The National Weather Service warned: "If you are under evacuation order or can leave, PLEASE LEAVE. DEVASTATING conditions WILL happen."

  • Construction workers find body in far west Las Vegas

    Police in Las Vegas are investigating what they say is a "suspicious death" in the far west part of the valley. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, construction workers found the body of a man in the desert area north of Alta Drive and Cross Bridge Road, west of the 215, around 7 a.m.

  • Anti-vax radio host Marc Bernier has died after being hospitalized for COVID-19

    Bernier, who worked at WNDB for decades, was public about the fact that he would not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Severe storms in Tucson

    Severe storm and flash flooding moves through Tucson.

  • Wildfire season continues to scorch California as Chaparral Fire ignites in San Diego County and spawns 'firenadoes', videos show

    The fire ignited on Saturday afternoon in San Diego County. California wildfires have burned nearly 1.7 million acres since the start of 2021.

  • Missing Indiana teen Aaliyah Ramirez found safe in Florida

    Aaliyah disappeared walking to her bus stop on April 27, 2021, in Syracuse, Indiana.

  • "Extremely dangerous" Hurricane ida lashes Louisiana with strong winds, heavy rain

    Deadly Hurricane Ida was bringing heavy rains, flash flooding and extreme winds to southern Louisiana as it continued to move inland on Sunday night.The latest: Ida weakened to a high-end Category 2 storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 105 mph as it moved northwards some 30 miles east-southeast of Baton Rouge at 11p.m, per the National Hurricane Center. The National Weather Service said late Sunday it received "multiple reports of significant flooding" in LaPlace, in the New Orleans metropo