Biden declares major disaster in Michigan due to storms, tornadoes last August

The Biden administration on Thursday declared a major disaster in counties in central and southeastern Michigan due to storms and tornadoes in August of last year that killed at least five people, destroyed homes and businesses and left thousands without power.

President Joe Biden signed the disaster declaration, ordering federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts. The disaster declaration covers individuals and businesses that suffered damage in Eaton, Ingham, Iona, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties.

Severe storms across Michigan led to high winds and flooding between Aug. 24 and Aug. 26 of last year, with seven tornadoes being recorded, including several with winds that topped 100 miles per hour, flipping vehicles, uprooting trees and tearing the roofs off homes.

Potentially available assistance includes grants that could help pay for costs associated with finding temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other funding to help individuals and business owners recover. The Biden administration said additional disaster designations may be made later if requested by the state and warranted by damage assessments.

Cars were stuck in a neighborhood on Sheldon Road near Ford Road in Canton after a big thunderstorm dumped several inches of rain in the area in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses can apply for assistance online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.

