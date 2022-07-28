Biden declares nation is 'on the right path' despite shrinking economy

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden tried to emphasize the positive Thursday as Republicans pounced on new data showing the nation’s economy shrank for second consecutive quarter, a common definition of a recession.

Biden planned to tout a new deal with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., that could revive his big plans to fight climate change and cut health care costs while reducing the deficit.

He’s also scheduled to meet with CEOs to emphasize areas where the economy is strong.

“Even as we face historic global challenges, we are on the right path and we will come through this transition stronger and more secure,” Biden said in a statement.

Republicans immediately began pummeling Biden after the Commerce Department reported a drop in the nation’s gross domestic product from April- June.

“Democrats inherited an economy that was primed for an historic comeback, and promptly ran it straight into the ground,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

The Club for Growth, a conservative group that promotes small government and low taxes based in Washington D.C., quickly dropped an ad criticizing “the Biden recession” that will run in three states with competitive Senate races: Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina.

New GDP numbers: Economy shrank 0.9%, marking second straight contraction and raising recession worries

New rate hike: Fed increases key interest rate by 0.75 points again.

President Joe Biden waves as he leaves after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Whether the National Bureau of Economic Research will declare the nation is in a recession remains to be seen.

Biden administration officials spent the days leading up to announcement arguing that most of the economic data continues to be strong, particularly the low unemployment rate.

“We have a very strong labor market,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday. “When you are creating almost 400,000 jobs a month, that is not a recession."

That argument was backed up Wednesday by Jerome Powell, chairman of the independent Federal Reserve. After the Fed raised interest rates by a hefty amount for the second month in a row to curb inflation, Powell said there are still too many areas of the economy performing well for the U.S. to be in a recession.

Story continues

The Fed has been moving aggressively to slow inflation without significantly increasing unemployment, something Powell acknowledged has “gotten more challenging over recent months.”

Being able to use the word “recession” gives Republicans more political firepower going into this fall’s midterm elections.

While economists can debate whether that label is correct, what matters most is voters’ perception about how things are going – and that’s not good.

Half of 1,000 registered voters surveyed this month in a USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll said a recession already has arrived.

Biden hopes the deal Manchin announced Wednesday will lower some prescription drug prices and help millions of Americans pay their insurance premiums.

The plan, which Democrats must still prove they can pass with their narrow majorities in both the House and the Senate, would also devote hundreds of billions of dollars to clean energy and climate change programs. It would raise taxes on large corporations through a minimum tax and on wealthy individuals through beefed-up enforcement, according to Manchin, while reducing the deficit by some $300 billion over 10 years. Manchin had insisted on deficit reduction to help rein in inflation.

“Driving down inflation was my number one goal,” Manchin said. “And that's what we worked on."

Still, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., charged that the package amounted to “doubling down on the same failed policies” by pushing new spending.

“Was the worst inflation for years not enough?” McCarthy said Thursday.

New deal?: With window closing, Sen. Joe Manchin, Senate Leader Schumer reach deal on energy, drug prices, taxes

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: As recession fears grow, Biden says economy is improving