  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden declares nation is 'on the right path' despite shrinking economy

Maureen Groppe and Ledyard King, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden tried to emphasize the positive Thursday as Republicans pounced on new data showing the nation’s economy shrank for second consecutive quarter, a common definition of a recession.

Biden planned to tout a new deal with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., that could revive his big plans to fight climate change and cut health care costs while reducing the deficit.

He’s also scheduled to meet with CEOs to emphasize areas where the economy is strong.

“Even as we face historic global challenges, we are on the right path and we will come through this transition stronger and more secure,” Biden said in a statement.

Republicans immediately began pummeling Biden after the Commerce Department reported a drop in the nation’s gross domestic product from April- June.

“Democrats inherited an economy that was primed for an historic comeback, and promptly ran it straight into the ground,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

The Club for Growth, a conservative group that promotes small government and low taxes based in Washington D.C., quickly dropped an ad criticizing “the Biden recession” that will run in three states with competitive Senate races: Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina.

New GDP numbers: Economy shrank 0.9%, marking second straight contraction and raising recession worries

New rate hike: Fed increases key interest rate by 0.75 points again.

President Joe Biden waves as he leaves after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
President Joe Biden waves as he leaves after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Whether the National Bureau of Economic Research will declare the nation is in a recession remains to be seen.

Biden administration officials spent the days leading up to announcement arguing that most of the economic data continues to be strong, particularly the low unemployment rate.

“We have a very strong labor market,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday. “When you are creating almost 400,000 jobs a month, that is not a recession."

That argument was backed up Wednesday by Jerome Powell, chairman of the independent Federal Reserve. After the Fed raised interest rates by a hefty amount for the second month in a row to curb inflation, Powell said there are still too many areas of the economy performing well for the U.S. to be in a recession.

The Fed has been moving aggressively to slow inflation without significantly increasing unemployment, something Powell acknowledged has “gotten more challenging over recent months.”

Being able to use the word “recession” gives Republicans more political firepower going into this fall’s midterm elections.

While economists can debate whether that label is correct, what matters most is voters’ perception about how things are going – and that’s not good.

Half of 1,000 registered voters surveyed this month in a USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll said a recession already has arrived.

Biden hopes the deal Manchin announced Wednesday will lower some prescription drug prices and help millions of Americans pay their insurance premiums.

The plan, which Democrats must still prove they can pass with their narrow majorities in both the House and the Senate, would also devote hundreds of billions of dollars to clean energy and climate change programs. It would raise taxes on large corporations through a minimum tax and on wealthy individuals through beefed-up enforcement, according to Manchin, while reducing the deficit by some $300 billion over 10 years. Manchin had insisted on deficit reduction to help rein in inflation.

“Driving down inflation was my number one goal,” Manchin said. “And that's what we worked on."

Still, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., charged that the package amounted to “doubling down on the same failed policies” by pushing new spending.

“Was the worst inflation for years not enough?” McCarthy said Thursday.

New deal?: With window closing, Sen. Joe Manchin, Senate Leader Schumer reach deal on energy, drug prices, taxes

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: As recession fears grow, Biden says economy is improving

Recommended Stories

  • Jon Stewart Rages in D.C.: Vets Are Dying While Senate GOP Engages In 'F*ckery'

    Joe Raedle/GettyWhen lawmakers, military veterans, and their advocates gathered outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday morning, they were supposed to be celebrating.On Wednesday, the Senate teed up final passage of long-awaited legislation, called the Honoring Our PACT Act, to expand health care for veterans who were exposed to toxins in the line of duty.The bill had previously garnered overwhelming bipartisan support and was expected to pass easily. But when it came to the floor, 41 GOP senators—

  • US Senate Republican Seeking Bipartisan Support for Stablecoin Effort

    The top Republican on the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), said he’s dealing with Democrats to make his earlier proposal on stablecoin oversight a bipartisan effort, and Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) confirmed he’s been involved in the discussion.

  • Bitcoin and Cryptos Push Higher Overall Despite Recession Fears and Fed's Rate Hike

    The crypto asset class is showing surprising resiliency in the face of an unofficial recession report today and higher borrowing rates.

  • Shots Fired At Facebook’s VR Monopoly

    It’s been a very bad year so far for Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, in ways extremely unique to being one of the biggest tech companies in the world. Despite still making almost $7 billion in profit in recent months, TikTok is eating its lunch, the stock price is in shambles, and even the Kardashians have revolted. Now Meta is also being sued by the Federal Trade Commission over its monopoly in VR tech. It’s a shocking case that could have consequences for other big acquisitions i

  • 'You've done nothing wrong,' Monkeypox patient says to others

    STORY: "The first week since I realized I had it, it was mostly flu like symptoms. So, I had an intense fever, full body chills, sweating through my teeth at night, sore throat, cough...I counted more than 25 [lesions] all over my body," Ford said.Ford said the moment he spoke up about his experience he received many positive messages, but also a fair amount of "cruel unkind" reactions. "We are seeing a lot of parallels of what happened with HIV, AIDS, right, Ford says, "people who perhaps are homophobic or have prejudice or whatever, either that could be used against the queer community."Ford said, at the end of the day, "there's no place for shame or stigma in it. It's just the way the cards fell, you've done nothing wrong."He added, "it might be awful but it's temporary."

  • Meet Romay Davis, 102-Year-Old Black Female Army Vet Honored with Gold Medal for Groundbreaking WWII Service

    Romay Davis is the oldest of six survivors of the first all-female, all-women-of-color unit to serve in the U.S. Army years before the 1948 integration of the military

  • What we know about Friday's $1.02 billion Mega Millions drawing

    America's next billionaire could be named Friday night as Mega Millions will draw for a $1.02 billion jackpot. Here's how to play.

  • Toyota, Suzuki to partially shut Pakistan output over forex, shortage issues

    The government in recent weeks has attempted to curb imports in the face of fast depleting foreign reserves, a declining currency and a widening current account deficit, because of which the rupee has lost over 20% of its value this year. The move has had a cascading effect on industries that rely on imports to complete finished goods as they say the central bank has delayed the clearance of letters of credit with banks facing a shortage of dollars, affecting their ability to import materials. “There will be 10 working days next month, only if central bank allows us to open letter of credit based on the quota they promised,” Ali Asghar Jamali, chief executive at Indus Motor Company Ltd which assembles Toyota vehicles in Pakistan, told Reuters.

  • Congress’s plan to help U.S. chip makers is bad tax policy — and could turn into subsidies forever

    A smarter strategy is to fix the tax code's bias against capital investment. That would benefit all industries equally.

  • Jim Clyburn's Long Quest For Black Political Power

    The South Carolina congressman's influence in Democratic politics is as far-reaching as it is unsung

  • CVS Pharmacy has similar policy to Walgreens, allows pharmacists to deny birth control prescriptions

    CVS Pharmacy has a similar policy to Walgreens which allows pharmacists to not fulfill prescriptions because of their religious or moral beliefs.

  • Faith Is Powerful. That's Why Christian Nationalism Is So Dangerous

    Its prevalence as an ideology makes it the greatest threat to democracy in America today

  • Could a third-party candidate win the White House in 2024? Paleologos on the poll

    In the Suffolk University/USA TODAY poll, Americans are practically screaming for a presidential candidate who isn't a Republican or a Democrat.

  • Obama praises Biden, Congress over chips bill, Manchin deal: ‘Progress’

    Former President Obama lauded “a big week for the Biden administration” following the Senate passage of a bill aimed at keeping the U.S. competitive with China and the introduction of a reconciliation bill to combat inflation through action on climate, health and taxes. “I’m grateful to President Biden and those in Congress — Democrat or…

  • What does being in a recession mean? And is the U.S. officially in a recession?

    What happens when we go into a recession is a question more people are asking as the Fed prepares to raise rates more aggressively to fight inflation

  • McDonald’s Ends McPlant Burger Test in U.S. Beyond Meat Stock Is Falling.

    McDonald has concluded its trial of the McPlant Burger in U.S. locations as planned, according to the company. The McPlant has been a source of major interest to Beyond Meat (ticker: BYND) analysts and investors, given McDonald’s (MCD) scale and the success of alternative meat in other markets. McDonald’s had never made public the expected duration of the McPlant tests, although it said in the past that the product would be available for a limited time.

  • No, we're not in a recession, Biden administration tells U.S. voters

    The U.S. economy is plagued by inflation and suffering from fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine - but it's not in recession. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, economic adviser Brian Deese and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo have spoken out in recent days ahead of data on Thursday that may show that gross domestic product (GDP) shrank from April to June. While a broad rule of thumb holds that two consecutive quarters of GDP drops signal a recession, the strong U.S. job market means this may be the rare moment when that is not enough for economists to declare the world's largest economy in recession.

  • Biden pledge to tax wealthy, companies revived with Manchin-led bill

    U.S. President Joe Biden's campaign trail promise to increase taxes on corporations and the wealthy as part of a battle against glaring income inequality in the United States got an unexpected boost on Wednesday. Early proposals to increase tax rates from Biden and his fellow Democrats hit a brick wall in Congress after Republicans, and some Democrats, opposed them. Biden has often said in office that companies should instead pay a "fair share," a contrast to deference to private markets begun by Republicans with Ronald Reagan's election in 1980, and buoyed by rounds of tax cuts and deregulation, by both parties.

  • Instant View: US Q2 GDP shows 2nd quarter of negative growth

    The U.S. economy contracted again in the second quarter amid aggressive monetary policy tightening from the Federal Reserve to combat high inflation, which could fan financial market fears that the economy was already in recession. Gross domestic product fell at a 0.9% annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said in its advance estimate of GDP on Thursday.

  • Donald Trump threatens to sue CNN for branding him a ‘liar’

    Former president’s lawyers claim he truly believes 2020 election falsehoods