Biden declares Putin 'cannot remain in power' in fiery Warsaw remarks

President Biden on Saturday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin can't remain in power and hit the autocrat over the destruction the American leader says Putin is wreaking on the Ukrainian people.

"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia for free people refuse to live in a world of hopelessness and darkness. We will have a different future, a brighter future, rooted in democracy and principals, hope and light, of decency and dignity, of freedom, and possibilities," Biden said during a speech in front of the Polish presidential palace Saturday night, local time. "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power."

Biden spoke directly to the Russian people, looking at the camera in front of 750 to 1000 people. The crowd was made up of a mix of Polish citizens, Ukrainian refugees and government officials from both countries.

"You the Russian people are not our enemy. I refuse to believe that you welcome the killing of innocent children and grandparents. Or that you accept hospitals, schools, maternity wards, and for God's sake, being pummeled with Russian missiles and bombs," he said.

He noted that Russian troops are stopping Ukrainians from fleeing and causing people to starve while they are trapped.

"This war is not worthy of you, the Russian people. Putin can and must end this war. The American people will stand with you and the brave citizens of Ukraine who want peace," he said.

The president also noted the courage of the Ukrainian people who are fighting back against the Russian forces in their country.

"We're seeing it once again today, the brave Ukrainian people showing that their power of many is greater than the will of any one dictator," the president said.

This is a developing report.

