Biden Declares ‘The United States Stands With Israel’

President Joe Biden announced his support for Israel amid an attack by Hamas on Saturday. “The United States stands with Israel. We will not ever fail to have their back. We’ll make sure they have the help their citizens need, and they can continue to defend themselves,” Biden said in his remarks. He added that he is in contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that “this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage.” Biden did not mention Palestine in his remarks, which came after hours of fighting between Israeli and Hamas forces.

