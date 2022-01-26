Biden declines comment on reports of Justice Breyer’s retirement from SCOTUS
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Stephen BreyerAssociate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
- Joe Biden46th and current president of the United States
At an event with private sector CEOs on Wednesday, President Biden declined to comment on reports that Justice Stephen Breyer will retire from the Supreme Court. "There have been no announcements from Justice Breyer,” Biden said, adding that he would “talk about it later.”