Biden declines comment on reports of Justice Breyer’s retirement from SCOTUS

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Stephen Breyer
    Stephen Breyer
    Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

At an event with private sector CEOs on Wednesday, President Biden declined to comment on reports that Justice Stephen Breyer will retire from the Supreme Court. "There have been no announcements from Justice Breyer,” Biden said, adding that he would “talk about it later.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories