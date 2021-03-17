Biden decries 'brutality' against Asian Americans following Atlanta-area spa shootings

Lauren Egan and Shannon Pettypiece
·2 min read
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday addressed the shootings in Atlanta that left eight people dead, saying he understands the concern among Asian Americans as investigators continue to determine a motive.

"Whatever the motivation here, I know Asian Americans, they are very concerned, because as you know I have been speaking about the brutality against Asian Americans, and it's troubling," Biden said.

Biden said he spoke on the phone Wednesday with the attorney general and FBI director and that a motivation is still being determined.

A gunman shot and killed eight people at multiple massage spa parlors in the Atlanta area Tuesday night, six of whom were women of Asian decent. Cherokee County sheriff's Capt. Jay Baker said that after a brief manhunt, Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested and later confessed to the attack.

Baker said in a news conference Wednesday that Long claimed that the attack was not racially motivated. Baker said that Long told investigators that he had a "sex addiction" and that he saw the spas as "a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate." Law enforcement officials said Long was believed to have previously visited the spas he targeted.

Anti-Asian hate incidents have dramatically increased during the pandemic, with a disproportionate number of attacks directed at women.

In a prime-time speech last week marking one year of Covid-19 shutdowns, Biden condemned "vicious" hate crimes against Asian Americans who he said were "attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated" for the pandemic.

Vice President Kamala Harris cautioned Wednesday morning that "the investigation is ongoing."

"We don't yet know - we're not yet clear - about the motive," Harris said. "But I do want to say to our Asian American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged."

The White House said Biden was briefed on the shooting overnight and was briefed over the phone Wednesday morning by Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray. Administration officials have also been in touch with the Atlanta mayor’s office, the White House said.

Biden and Harris announced last week they would travel to Atlanta on Friday as part of their "Help is Here" tour promoting the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill. Details of their trip is not yet known.

