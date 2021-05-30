For Biden, a deeply personal Memorial Day weekend observance

  • President Joe Biden speaks at a Memorial Day event at Veterans Memorial Park at the Delaware Memorial Bridge in New Castle, Del., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • President Joe Biden sings "God Bless America" during a Memorial Day event at Veterans Memorial Park at the Delaware Memorial Bridge in New Castle, Del., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • President Joe Biden walks with his grandson Hunter Biden as they depart after attending Mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • President Joe Biden speaks at a Memorial Day event at Veterans Memorial Park at the Delaware Memorial Bridge in New Castle, Del., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • President Joe Biden stands as a rendition of the national anthem is performed during a Memorial Day event at Veterans Memorial Park at the Delaware Memorial Bridge in New Castle, Del., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • President Joe Biden attends a Memorial Day event at Veterans Memorial Park at the Delaware Memorial Bridge in New Castle, Del., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • President Joe Biden attends a Memorial Day event at Veterans Memorial Park at the Delaware Memorial Bridge in New Castle, Del., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • President Joe Biden, right, visits with an attendee as he departs Mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • An honor guard stands at attention during a Memorial Day event attended by President Joe Biden at Veterans Memorial Park at the Delaware Memorial Bridge in New Castle, Del., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • A member of an honor guard walks past names on a memorial wall during a Memorial Day event attended by President Joe Biden at Veterans Memorial Park at the Delaware Memorial Bridge in New Castle, Del., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive for Mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
1 / 11

Biden

President Joe Biden speaks at a Memorial Day event at Veterans Memorial Park at the Delaware Memorial Bridge in New Castle, Del., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JONATHAN LEMIRE
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden marked his first Memorial Day weekend as commander in chief by honoring the nation’s sacrifices in a deeply personal manner as he paid tribute Sunday to those lost while remembering his late son Beau, a veteran who died six years ago to the day.

As a cold rain fell, Biden made his annual appearance at the commemoration in New Castle, not far from his Wilmington home, a day before he planned to do the same at Arlington National Cemetery on the official observance.

The death of his son from brain cancer at age 46 is ever-present for the elder Biden, with the loss defining so much of his worldview, dotting his speeches and stirring his empathy for others in pain.

The Memorial Day weekend, long a important moment for Biden, took on added poignancy this year as the president spoke frequently and emotionally of his own loss while expressing the gratitude of a nation for the sacrifices of others.

“I can’t thank you enough for the continued service for the country,” said Biden, addressing a crowd of Gold Star military families and other veterans in a ceremony at War Memorial Plaza in the shadow of the Delaware Memorial Bridge. “I know how much the loss hurts.”

“They’re the guardians of us and we’re the guardians of their legacy,” Biden said of those who served in the armed forces. “Despite all the pain, I know the pride you feel in the loved one you have lost.”

Though a tent was overhead, the cold wind whipped the rain onto the guests as they watched a lone military trumpeter play taps at a memorial to Delaware’s fallen troops. Biden appeared to pay the chill no mind, remaining for the entirety of the 75-minute ceremony and mouthing the words to the closing rendition of “God Bless America.” When it was time, he snapped a salute to the wreath laid at the memorial.

Biden had attended the ceremony nearly every year for decades, and it was at last year’s event when he emerged for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, spotted with a mask while laying a wreath.

Hours before Sunday's ceremony, the president, first lady Jill Biden and other family members attended a memorial Mass for Beau Biden at their local church. After the service, the Bidens greeted well-wishers outside the church and, for the first time in more than a year, were able to receive warm hugs and handshakes at their home parish.

The Bidens walked to Beau’s grave, which is on the property of St. Joseph's on the Brandywine, and left flowers amid several American flags that had been placed on the well-manicured lawn next to the marker.

Beau Biden served two terms as Delaware's attorney general before declaring a run for governor, and many saw in him the same aspirations that brought his father to the White House. Beau Biden also served in Delaware’s National Guard and, when sent to Iraq, received permission to wear a uniform emblazoned with a different last name so as not to receive special treatment.

That story, which Biden told Friday at a Virginia air force base, was one of the many moments in which Biden’s son defined the Memorial Day weekend. After beginning with an emotional remembrance of his late son, Biden acknowledged the unheralded sacrifices made by the service members and their families.

“You are the very best of what America has to offer,” Biden said then.

Biden also underscored his recent decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan later this year, expressing gratitude to service members who took multiple tours of duty in America’s longest war.

He largely avoided the particulars of international affairs on Sunday, though he pledged to press Russia’s Vladimir Putin on human rights during their summit in Geneva next month and said that the moment was right to show the world, and namely China, that the United States was ready to lead again after four years of a largely inward-looking foreign policy under President Donald Trump.

“It’s time to remind everybody who we are,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • FYI: Home Depot Is Open on Memorial

    Remember that hours vary by location!

  • Memorial Day: Reflecting on the sacrifices Americans have made for the country

    This Memorial Day weekend, we honor those Americans lost in wars fought to protect the country.

  • A sweeping new GOP voting restriction bill in Texas is an 'assault on democracy' and 'un-American,' says President Biden

    Texas lawmakers have finalized one of the most restrictive in a wave of new bills introduced by GOP state legislatures to reduce access to voting.

  • Instagram will surface more reshared posts amid Palestinian censorship claims

    Instagram is changing its algorithm to rank reshared posts more fairly amid Palestinian claims it was censoring content.

  • 'This is a hard day for us': Biden honors son Beau in Memorial Day remarks on anniversary of his death

    “I know how much the loss hurts,” President Biden said to a crowd in Delaware.

  • Rep. McCaul: Covid origin 'worst cover-up in human history'

    The president last week ordered a 90-day investigation into claims the virus was spread by a lab accident in China.

  • MLS hits Beckham-owned Inter Miami with $2 million fine

    The 2018 World Cup winner, who joined Inter Miami following a three-season spell in Italy with Juventus, and Andres Reyes should have occupied designated player slots, the MLS said in announcing their verdict on Friday. Inter Miami were also punished for having undisclosed agreements that resulted in the underreporting of salaries to Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Nicolas Figal and Julian Carranza.

  • Biden to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Meanwhile, Republicans are negotiating over President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure package.

  • Biden calls Texas voting restriction bill "an assault on democracy"

    President Biden criticized a Texas bill that puts new restrictions on certain voting methods in the state, calling it "an assault on democracy" in a statement on Saturday.Why it matters: The legislation, which Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is expected to sign into law, bans drive-through and 24-hour voting and adds new requirements on absentee and mail-in ballots.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "It’s part of an assault on democracy that we’ve seen far too often this year — and often disproportionately targeting Black and Brown Americans," Biden said."It’s wrong and un-American. In the 21st century, we should be making it easier, not harder, for every eligible voter to vote," Biden added."I call again on Congress to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. And I continue to call on all Americans, of every party and persuasion, to stand up for our democracy and protect the right to vote and the integrity of our elections."The big picture: When Abbott signs the bill, Texas will join Georgia and Florida in enacting voting restrictions in the aftermath of the 2020 election.Former Attorney General Bill Barr said last December that the Justice Department had not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Chase Claypool says Steelers WR are stacked but would love Julio Jones

    Chase Claypool would love for the Steelers to get a No. 1 wide receiver.

  • R.I.P. The Love Boat and Mary Tyler Moore Show star Gavin MacLeod

    Gavin MacLeod has died. Best known for his TV roles—first, as endearingly sadsack TV writer Murray Slaughter on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and later as stalwart Love Boat skipper Captain Stubing—MacLeod was a fixture of American television for the better part of two decades, and a veteran actor besides. Per TMZ, he died early this morning, of undisclosed causes. MacLeod was 90.

  • Nassau County issues advisory for bathing at 17 beaches

    The Department of Health says stormwater runoff from this weekend's heavy rainfall can impact the water quality by elevating bacteria levels.

  • Vaccination rates up as Americans travel for holiday

    After more than a year of lockdowns, bad weather is not going to stop Americans from heading out this holiday weekend. AAA says more than 37 million people are expected to travel more than 50 miles this weekend. The travel surge is due in large part to an increasing number of people who are now vaccinated against the coronavirus. Michael George has more on how Americans might be spending this holiday weekend.

  • 'The Kominsky Method’ Star Michael Douglas on Reuniting With Kathleen Turner

    ET spoke with the actor about season 3 of 'The Komisky Method,' now streaming on Netflix.

  • Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

    Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.

  • Retailers face 'tsunami of closures' over unpaid rent

    Two-thirds of big retailers expect to face legal action from their landlords in July, says a trade group.

  • My mother, 65, passed away and left me her house — and mortgage. Her partner, 72, lives there. What are my moral obligations?

    My mother’s partner is seven years older than my mom. There’s a small mortgage payment of $480 a month on it, and I had committed to making those payments for my mom in her retirement. For one, it would give me the financial freedom that my mom always wanted for herself but never found, and I know that would make her happy.

  • UK PM Boris Johnson marries fiancee in private ceremony

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has married his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, in a small private ceremony that came at the end of a tumultuous week during which a former top aide said he was unfit for office. The couple wed Saturday at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family, Johnson's office said Sunday, confirming newspaper reports that were published overnight. Photos taken after the ceremony in the garden of the prime minister's residence showed Symonds in a long white dress and floral headband.

  • Tulsa Race Massacre centennial events proceed amid hiccups

    Joi McCondichie is a native of this city, but her life and career in public education kept her away from home for decades. It was on this trail that thousands of Black Tulsans fled the white mob that leveled their community on May 31-June 1, 1921, in the calamity that came to be known as the Tulsa Race Massacre. The weekend was to include a keynote speech from former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams and a performance by singer John Legend at Tulsa’s ONEOK Field in the historic Greenwood district.

  • Helio Castroneves Wins The Indianapolis 500, His Fourth

    Castroneves, now a part-time driver for Meyer Shank Racing, ties the all-time win record with four, joining AJ Foyt, Rick Mears, and Al Unser Sr.