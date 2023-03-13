Biden to defend US banking system after SVB, Signature collapse

U.S. President Biden visits Philadelphia to deliver remarks about his budget for fiscal year 2024
2
Simon Lewis
·3 min read

By Simon Lewis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will on Monday address a banking crisis that led U.S. regulators to step in with a series of emergency measures after the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank threatened to trigger a broader systemic crisis.

Biden on Sunday hinted at new regulation of big banks after the biggest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, but faces a divided Congress unlikely to approve tougher new rules.

His economic team worked with regulators over the weekend on the measures, which included guaranteeing deposits in both banks, setting up a new facility to give banks access to emergency funds and making it easier for banks to borrow from the Federal Reserve in emergencies.

The moves sent waves of relief through Silicon Valley and made stock futures rally, but the crisis is testing confidence in the U.S. financial system and fears remained the fallout would roil global markets in the week to come.

"The American people and American businesses can have confidence that their bank deposits will be there when they need them," Biden said in a statement.

Biden would give remarks on Monday morning on additional plans to keep the economy on track amid a crisis sparked by the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last week, he added.

"I am firmly committed to holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable and to continuing our efforts to strengthen oversight and regulation of larger banks so that we are not in this position again," Biden said.

Rules introduced after U.S. banks sparked a global financial crisis in 2008 by aggressive mortgage lending may come under the spotlight in coming days. They were partially repealed in 2018 under former President Donald Trump.

The changes to the Dodd-Frank Act pushed by Republicans raised the threshold at which banks are considered systemically risky and subject to stricter oversight to $250 billion from $50 billion. Silicon Valley bank had $209 billion in assets at the end of last year.

Democrat Biden faces a divided Congress after Republicans took control of the House of Representatives in January, and new U.S. bank regulations could be difficult.

"The prospect of legislation in this polarized political world is very low," John Coffee, a professor at Columbia Law School, told Reuters.

"The real problem here is that banks that are holding illiquid loans or securities on a hold-to-maturity basis do not have to mark them down even though they have a market value well below their balance-sheet value. But when (SVB) sold some of these and revealed their loss, they created some panic."

Senator Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina who sits on the Senate's banking, housing and urban affairs committee, said it was important to bring markets to a "calm and orderly resolution," but warned against too much intervention.

"Building a culture of government intervention does nothing to stop future institutions from relying on the government to swoop in after taking excessive risks," Scott said in a statement, adding he was committed to bringing accountability for the crisis.

"We deserve to know what exactly happened and why,” Scott said.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Heather Timmons and Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Sen. John Kennedy says the only way to improve Biden’s budget ‘is with a shredder’

    Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told "Fox News Sunday" that the only way to improve President Biden’s nearly $7 trillion budget proposal is with a "shredder."

  • Brendan Fraser wins best-actor Oscar in career comeback

    Brendan Fraser has won the best-actor Oscar for “The Whale,” a transformative role in which he revived a career that was once so bright. “I started in this business 30 years ago and things didn’t come easily to me,” said Fraser, breathing heavily. Fraser was one of five first-time nominees in the category, the first time that had happened since 1935.

  • Social Security’s Latest Rule Could Mean Bigger Payments — If It Passes

    Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients might soon get bigger monthly payments if the Social Security Administration succeeds in pushing through a proposed change in how benefits are calculated....

  • US weighs new fund to backstop deposits if more banks fail, Bloomberg News says

    Regulators discussed the new special vehicle in conversations with banking executives and hope such a measure would reassure depositors and help contain any panic, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. The new vehicle is part of the agency's contingency planning as panic spreads about the health of banks focused on the venture capital and startup communities, the report added. The U.S. Federal Reserve declined to comment on the report, while FDIC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Oscars Host Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Tom Cruise’s Scientology Ties, Will Smith Slap

    Late-night funnyman dedicated his Oscars opening monologue to Nicole Kidman *and* Tom Cruise, and addressed the slap seen ‘round the world

  • SpaceX capsule splashes down with ISS crew of four

    STORY: The SpaceX capsule, dubbed Endurance, parachuted into waters off the coast of Tampa just after 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT) carrying two NASA astronauts, a Japanese astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut, after a roughly nine-hour flight from the orbital research lab, a NASA-SpaceX webcast showed.The Crew-5 team included cosmonaut Anna Kikina, 38, who became the first Russian to fly on an American spacecraft in 20 years, and NASA flight commander Nicole Aunapu Mann, 45, the first Native American woman sent into orbit. NASA pilot Josh Cassada, 49, and Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, 59, a veteran of four previous spaceflights, were also aboard.The Crew Dragon spacecraft, a gumdrop-shaped pod designed to launch atop SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets, undocked from the space station early Saturday morning and re-entered Earth's atmosphere around 8:11 p.m. ET (0111 GMT Sunday), enduring frictional heat that sent temperatures outside the capsule soaring to 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit (1,930 degrees Celsius).According to NASA, four minutes before splashdown, drogue parachutes deployed at about 18,000 feet and less than a minute later, the main parachutes deploy at about 6,000 feet in altitude while the spacecraft is moving approximately 119 miles per hour.The mission was SpaceX's sixth crewed flight for NASA since its Crew Dragon spacecraft first flew humans in May 2020, when it restored crewed launches from American soil after nearly a decade of U.S. dependence on Russia's Soyuz program for space station flights.

  • Hedge funds offering to buy startup deposits stuck at Silicon Valley Bank -Semafor

    Bids range from 60 to 80 cents on the dollar, the report said adding that the range reflects expectations for how much of the uninsured deposits will be eventually recovered once the bank's assets are sold or wound down. Firms like Oaktree which are known for investing in distressed debt are reaching out to startups after SVB's seizure by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC), the report said. Traders from investment firm Jefferies are also contacting startup founders with money stuck at the bank, offering to buy their deposit claims at a discount, The Information reported separately.

  • Biden’s budget won’t become law. Here’s why it still matters

    The president's $6.8 trillion proposal sets the stage for upcoming fights with congressional Republicans and his likely 2024 reelection bid.

  • Kevin McCarthy: Adam Schiff ‘lied to the American public’ and ‘should never become Senator’

    The House Speaker also called out Rep. Eric Swalwell and Gov. Gavin Newsom

  • Hotel security guard in Germany assaults Ukrainian soldier for wearing his uniform

    A hotel security guard the German city of Frankfurt brutally beat a Ukrainian serviceman who came to Germany for rehabilitation after being wounded and entered the hotel bar in a military uniform, news website Novynarnya reported on March 12, referring to the Consul General of Ukraine Vadym Kostiuk.

  • I didn’t vote for Thom Tillis. Boy, was I wrong. | Opinion

    A Democrat: Recent actions of NC Sen. Thom Tillis have filled me with pride. | Letters to the editor

  • Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name

    Russian officials railed against Ukraine’s talk of changing Russia’s official name to Muscovy, after a Ukrainian petition regarding a potential name change garnered 25,000 signatures. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly instructed Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal to “carefully” consider renaming Russia to Muscovy, accounting for consequences under international law and whether it was possible in…

  • ‘SNL’ Weekend Update Goes After Tucker Carlson’s Trump Texts and Jan. 6 Video Edits

    Colin Jost went in on the Fox News host’s whitewashed coverage of the Jan. 6 insurrection

  • Biden reversed a Trump-era decision to change the colors of Air Force One. Here's what it looked like throughout the years

    The Air Force said that President Joe Biden's planes would feature a "slightly deeper, more modern tone" of blue than its predecessors.

  • Jeffrey Epstein said he stopped hanging out with Trump 'when he realized Trump was a crook,' according to his brother

    Mark Epstein said Jeffrey made the comments in an unreleased interview with Steve Bannon. Insider has not seen the video.

  • Local gun store owners react to proposed firearms legislation

    As Michigan legislators advances expanded background checks, some local gun store owners react.

  • Letters to the editor for Sunday, March 12, 2023

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • You’re Going to Miss Mitch McConnell When He’s Gone

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / ReutersLast week, the top Republican in the U.S. Senate, Mitch McConnell, was hospitalized after he tripped and sustained a concussion. That was alarming to me—but not as alarming as the realization that McConnell is older than both Joe Biden and Donald Trump.No, this isn’t another column lamenting America’s gerontocracy. Indeed, McConnell has the energy and acuity of a 55-year-old man—which is why this latest spill shook me. It is my contention that altho

  • Resistance forces blow up railway in occupied Kherson Oblast

    Members of the Atesh underground resistance movement have blown up a section of the railway between the settlements of Abrykosivka and Radensk in occupied Kherson Oblast. Source: National Resistance Center; Atesh on Telegram Quote: "Resistance forces continue to defy the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories.

  • Forget Trump vs. DeSantis. This is the battle that will shape conservatism’s future | Opinion

    Have a business? Populists on the right would like a word with you.