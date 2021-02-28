Biden defends airstrike on Syria in letter to leaders in Congress and says US has the right to defend itself

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Al-Arshani
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Biden lights
Joe Biden at the Lincoln Memorial on January 19, 2021. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • President Joe Biden justified airstrikes in Syria in a letter to congressional lawmakers.

  • Biden said he directed the airstrikes in response to a recent militant strike in Iraq.

  • He said the US "always stands ready to take necessary and proportionate action in self-defense."

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

President Joe Biden justified his decision to strike Syria in a letter to congressional leadership on Saturday.

On Thursday night, Biden directed airstrikes against the assets of "Iranian-backed militant groups" in Syria.

In his letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and President pro tempore of the Senate Patrick Leahy, Biden said the strike was "pursuant to the United States' inherent right of self-defense as reflected in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter."

The Pentagon said the move came after a series of recent attacks against US and coalition forces in Iraq. Last week, a contractor was killed and others were injured after militants fired rockets at an Iraqi airbase used by the US military.

Biden referenced the attack to justify the strike.

"In response, I directed this military action to protect and defend our personnel and our partners against these attacks and future such attacks," he wrote. "The United States always stands ready to take necessary and proportionate action in self-defense, including when, as is the case here, the government of the state where the threat is located is unwilling or unable to prevent the use of its territory by non-state militia groups responsible for such attacks.

Biden also said he was providing the report as part of his "efforts to keep the Congress fully informed, consistent with the War Powers Resolution," which says presidents have 48 hours after taking military action to inform Congress.

Biden faced criticism from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, many of whom questioned his authority to launch the strikes.

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, tweeted: "We ran on ending wars, not escalating conflicts in the Middle East. Our foreign policy needs to be rooted in diplomacy & the rule of law, not retaliatory air strikes without Congressional authorization."

Members of Congress have previously pushed to repeal the 2001 and 2002 authorizations for use of military force (AUMFs), which were enacted after 9/11 and gave presidents the authority to wage war around the world, Insider's John Haltiwanger and Ryan Pickrell previously reported.

Have a news tip? Contact this reporter at salarshani@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • On Texas visit, Biden warns Iran 'to be careful'

    President Joe Biden tells Iran on Friday, "you can't act with impunity," adding, "be careful." The president was speaking after U.S. military airstrikes in Syria took out facilities that housed capabilities used by Iranian-backed militia groups. (Feb. 26)

  • K.J. Wright has eye-catching exchange with Seahawks fan on Twitter

    Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright had an interesting exchange with a fan on Twitter, one that could raise more than a few eyebrows.

  • Details on U.S. airstrike in Syria targeting Iranian-backed militias

    The airstrike targeting Iranian-backed militias in Syria was President Biden’s first known military action, ordered in retaliation after rocket attacks. The Pentagon says there were casualties.

  • A Trader Joe's employee says he was fired after he asked the company's CEO to enhance its COVID-19 protections

    "These suggestions are not in line with our core Values," Trader Joe's said in a copy of the termination letter the employee shared to Twitter.

  • The 10 Best Dog Breeds for People Who Live Alone

    Living alone can be liberating (purple curtains here, velvet couch there) and daunting (what was that noise?). Whether you’re the only queen in your castle or you’re flying solo in a studio apartment, there’s a...

  • Dennis Smith Jr. is finding his mojo with Detroit Pistons and showing he belongs

    Dennis Smith Jr. finished with a season-high 17 points and six assists during the Detroit Pistons' 110-107 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

  • L.A. County Coronavirus Update: Officials Report 1,730 New Cases As FDA Approves Johnson & Johnson’s One-Shot Vaccine

    Coronavirus cases in Los Angeles county continue to climb down from the record-breaking highs of the fatal holiday surge. On Saturday Los Angeles Public Health recorded 1,730 new confirmed cases – a significant decrease from the 6,917 cases reported exactly a month ago. While the falling case statistics and rising vaccination rates seem to be […]

  • Lindsay Lohan and Crystal Waters See Streaming Surges Following ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Lip Syncs

    Both Lindsay Lohan’s “Rumors” and Crystal Waters’ “100% Pure Love” saw huge surges in streaming numbers after being featured on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Waters rose to No. 9 on the Billboard dance/electronic charts after being featured in a lip sync battle between Denali and Kahmora Hall. A week after the Jan. 22 episode aired, the […]

  • Lacoste Nabs Bruno Mars for First Fashion Collab, Debuts New L.A. Store

    Named after Mars’ alter ego, Ricky Regal, the collection is coming for a very limited time to Lacoste’s new West Hollywood concept store.

  • Kamala Harris says 'we must acknowledge' racial history of medical experiments

    US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about Covid-19's disproportionate impact on the Black community and vaccine skepticism at a virtual annual Black History Month celebration. "We know how folks were treated historically in terms of medical science and research," she says. "And we must continue to also educate folks about what is happening now that is different."

  • They spent days talking about Texas’ power crisis. Now here’s what lawmakers must do.

    The Legislature should prioritize winterizing gas facilities, improving oversight and addressing price confusion for consumers.

  • Biden’s $1.9tn Covid relief bill passes House vote

    Democrats still face challenges to hopes of using bill to raise minimum wage

  • Golden Globes Hit With #TimesUpGlobes Protest Over HFPA’s No Black Members

    Just two days ahead of the Golden Globe Awards, the Time’s Up organization on Friday launched a #TimesUpGlobes protest campaign over the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hands out the honors. “Hollywood Foreign Press Association: Not a Single Member Out of 87” reads the messaging of the group, which Time’s Up encouraged Hollywood figures to share on their social platforms. The group singled out recent reports by the Los Angeles Times and New York Times questioning the credibility of the organization, including the fact the 87-member group doesn’t have a single Black member. Also Read: Golden Globes on the Hot Seat: Can Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Save the Day? Soon, top Hollywood figures such as Judd Apatow, Ava DuVernay and Shonda Rhimes were weighing in. So many crazy things about the @goldenglobes and the Hollywood Foreign press but this is awful. #timesupglobes pic.twitter.com/C5PYs5zFRr — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 26, 2021 Old news. New energy. #TimesUpGlobes pic.twitter.com/AzJhTA42W8 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 26, 2021 A cosmetic fix isn’t enough. #TIMESUPGlobes #TIMESUP pic.twitter.com/hjebfXIRFU — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) February 26, 2021 Additional celeb supporters who posted the hashtag on Twitter included Kerry Washington, Alyssa Milano, Amy Schumer and Sean Hayes. On Thursday, the group pledged to diversify its membership in the future. “We are fully committed to ensuring our membership is reflective of the communities around the world who love film, TV and the artists inspiring and educating them,” the organization said in a statement. “We understand that we need to bring in Black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible.” An HFPA spokesman said Friday in a statement to TheWrap: “We welcome the opportunity to meet with groups like Time’s Up around this issue and be part of the solution. As we build our action plan, we welcome the opportunity to meet with prospective Black members who are interested in joining the HFPA…we absolutely welcome all journalists from all ethnic and cultural backgrounds based in Southern California who write for international media to apply.” HFPA’s membership is majority female, and more than 35% of its members are from non-European countries around the world, the statement said. In an interview with Variety, former HFPA board chair Meher Tatna said the organization had not had a Black member since at least 2002 when Tatna joined the group. The campaign represents another blow to the HFPA before the Sunday awards ceremony on NBC. The Golden Globes have traditionally struggled with credibility when compared with the venerable Academy Awards. This year, the group took heat for overlooking films from Black directors in the best-picture categories. It also gave two major nominations to Sia’s “Music,” which scored 11% on Rotten Tomatoes and has drawn harsh criticism for its depiction of autism. Read original story Golden Globes Hit With #TimesUpGlobes Protest Over HFPA’s No Black Members At TheWrap

  • Schröder returns, Lakers beat Blazers 102-93 to snap skid

    LeBron James had 28 points, Dennis Schröder added 22 in his return to the Lakers' lineup, and Los Angeles snapped its four-game losing streak with a 102-93 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Montrezl Harrell had 17 points, while James added 11 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and three blocked shots as the defending NBA champions avoided their longest losing streak since March 2019.

  • What Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Name Their Second Child?

    Betting sites are already laying odds on what the new little Sussex will be called.

  • Illini win 74-69 as Wisconsin's Trice-led rally falls short

    MADISON, Wis. (AP) Illinois held on without Ayo Dosunmu. Not even an amazing outburst from Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice could stop the Illini from completing the school's first regular-season sweep of the Badgers since 2005. Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points and No. 5 Illinois topped No. 23 Wisconsin 74-69 on Saturday.

  • Anger as Florida lawmaker Greg Steube says transgender people ‘offend’ God

    GOP’s Greg Steube attacked for comments by Democrats during Equality Act debate

  • John Boehner tells Ted Cruz to go ‘f*** himself’ in unscripted audiobook recording, report says

    Former House speaker previously referred to Texas senator as ‘Lucifer in the flesh’

  • Who’s John Boehner’: Ted Cruz reacts to former Speaker telling him to ‘f*** himself’

    Texas senator shamed for Cancun trip delivered a high-energy CPAC speech studded with Star Wars references

  • Donald Trump Jr says dropping Springsteen’s DWI charge example of ‘liberal privilege’

    The Boss’s blood alcohol level was one quarter of limit for driving