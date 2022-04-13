Biden defends calling Russian invasion of Ukraine an act of 'genocide'
Speaking in Iowa, President Joe Biden referred to the Russian invasion of Ukraine as "genocide" for the first time.
L.A. voters are sharply divided over Mayor Eric Garcetti's job performance, a dynamic that is shaping the race to replace him.
Fuel is more expensive, and so are air fares, but Delta's CEO is confident that people want to fly.
Ten people were shot and another 13 injured in the attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, New York.
The 8.5% surge in the cost of living in the past year could represent the peak of the worst U.S. inflation in 40 years --- but Americans can't expect much relief from rising prices this year or even next.
Kemp will likely spend significant time on the campaign trail touting the legislation leading up to his May 24 primary against former Senator David Perdue.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday that the West would not be 'indifferent' to countries that undermine sanctions.
Federal food benefits have not kept up, and food pantries are also starting to feel the impact.
Robin Roberts: "People have heard me share different mantras and different mommy-isms. I show in ('Brighter by the Day') how I apply that in my life."
House Republicans are urging the Department of Justice to brief Congress on its probe into Hunter Biden 's overseas business entanglements.
"Putin has always been ruthless against his own people, as well as others," Obama said during an interview with NBC's "Today" show.
The vintage GOP that's emerging has a much newer origin
Biden said on Tuesday that Russia's behaviour in Ukraine amounted to genocide in his view, using that word for the first time. "We consider this kind of effort to distort the situation unacceptable," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters. Biden told reporters on Tuesday "it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian and the evidence is mounting".
President Joe Biden on Monday defends his administration's new rule aimed at ghost guns, pushing back against gun-rights advocates who have labeled it as "extreme." He also introduces his new nominee for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Huawei's plans to cut Russian operations may only be temporary as it hopes to remain in the market, sources told two Russian-language news outlets.
The Republican governor of Florida picked a fight with the Walt Disney Co. after Disney belatedly proclaimed its opposition to the state’s new “Don’t say gay” law.
In a city of nearly 4 million people, about 1,000 showed up to protest vaccine mandates. Why is this news?
A Tennessee court on Monday declined to reopen the case of an inmate set to be executed later this month for the 1989 killings of his estranged wife and her two sons. Inmate Oscar Smith had filed the motion to reopen last week, saying DNA from an unknown person was detected on one of the murder weapons.
Tennessee baseball had not lost since a 7-2 defeat against then-No. 1 Texas on March 4. The Vols started 12-0 in SEC play.
Asian Canadians in Quebec have condemned two French-language grammar worksheets featuring offensive Asian stereotypes after they gained traction on social media. The materials were reportedly distributed to students taking French classes at the Cole Internationale de Français of the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR) and the adult learning center Centre Louis-Jolliet in Quebec. The worksheet given to students at Centre Louis-Jolliet featured a racist caricature of an Asian person donning a straw hat and holding what appears to be a bowl of soup.
The Arizona Republican Party is giddy over all that election fraud uncovered in Arizona. All nine cases. Can a fundraising grift be far behind?