Biden defends calling Russian invasion of Ukraine an act of 'genocide'

Reuters

Biden said on Tuesday that Russia's behaviour in Ukraine amounted to genocide in his view, using that word for the first time. "We consider this kind of effort to distort the situation unacceptable," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters. Biden told reporters on Tuesday "it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian and the evidence is mounting".