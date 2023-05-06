Biden defends son, Hunter Biden, in first interview since announcing his reelection bid

In his first one-on-one interview since announcing a 2024 reelection bid, President Joe Biden defended his son, Hunter, who has faced intense scrutiny by Republicans over his financial dealings, prompting wide-ranging inquiries into Biden and the Biden family by the GOP-led House.

“First of all, my son has done nothing wrong,” Biden said when asked about his son in an interview with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle that aired Friday night. "I trust him. I have faith in him.”

Asked how GOP investigations into the younger Biden are affecting the older Biden's presidency, the president said it impacts his presidency by "making me feel proud of him."

Biden's interview with MSNBC came after he recently announced his re-election campaign for 2024, at a moment when he faces tough political fights surrounding the debt-ceiling and economic policy.

He also defended his running-mate, Vice President Kamala Harris, who he said has "not gotten the credit she deserves" despite her background as a former California attorney general and U.S. Senator.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris smile during a meeting with his "Investing in America Cabinet," in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, May 5, 2023

"She is really very, very good," Biden said of the vice president. "And with everything going on, she hasn't gotten the attention she deserves. "

On negotiations to reach a deal on raising the debt ceiling, Biden said he is not yet prepared to invoke the 14th Amendment should Congress remain gridlocked on a solution.

Some legal experts have argued Biden could declare it unconstitutional for the government to stop paying its debts. The unprecedented move would almost certainly invite legal challenges, possibly igniting a new fight on the debt ceiling.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said plainly that she thinks Congress is the only institution with the authority to raise the debt ceiling and ensure the government could continue paying its debts, having specifically dismissed the 14th Amendment as a solution to the debt ceiling standoff in 2021.

“I’ve not gotten there yet,” Biden said in the MSNBC interview. “And here’s the deal, I think that — first of all, this is not your father’s Republican Party. This is a different group.”

The president derided "MAGA Republicans," saying that while he believes House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is an "honest man," the California congressman is beholden to those in his party with more extreme views given the party's narrow margins in the House.

Biden also rejected concerns over his age, defining his decades of political experience as an asset, not a hindrance, to his presidency.

"I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom and know more than the vast majority of people,” he said. “And I’m more experienced than anybody that’s ever run for the office. And I think I’ve proven myself to be honorable, as well as also effective.”

Biden, who would be 86 years old at the end of a second term, has said that Americans will make their choice on Election Day over whether he has what it takes to serve as president for four more years.

